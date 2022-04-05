—

With the 2022 US midterm elections coming up, former Vice President Mike Pence released his list of conservative policy suggestions, called “Freedom Agenda.”

It is considered by Pence to be a “Conservative Path to Victory.”

A Freedom Agenda Is the Conservative Path to Victory | @NRO https://t.co/wBwOAsOskQ — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) April 1, 2022

Starting off with the Bible verse, “Where there is no vision, the people perish,” the release goes on to call Americans, “the most generous in the world, having shared American innovation, wealth, and knowledge for centuries.”

Under a section called American Culture, Pence makes the transphobic policy suggestion that athletic competition needs to be “protected” by “ensuring that sports competitions are between those who share their God-given gender.”

He also wants to put a stop to the “assault on faith-based adoption and foster care agencies that will only place children into families with one male father and one female mother.”

Pence was Vice President from 2016 to 2020 under the Presidency of Donald Trump. Before he was Vice President he was the Governor of Indiana.

He is widely considered a potential 2024 Republican Presidential candidate.