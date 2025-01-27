France to Introduce Gender Equality and Consent Lessons in Schools

France is tackling sexual violence and promoting gender equality by introducing a revamped sex education curriculum for children as young as four years old.

The initiative, spearheaded by French Education Minister Elisabeth Borne, aims to instil a foundation of respect, equality, and consent across all public and private schools.

Gender Equality and Consent Lessons

Speaking to broadcaster France Inter, Borne explained, “Education about love, about relationships and sexuality is absolutely essential.”

Set to be rolled out after the summer holidays, the new syllabus will include three annual sessions for students in primary, middle, and secondary schools.

Age-appropriate lessons will address topics ranging from scientific terminology to discussions on gender identity, biological sex, and consent.

According to Hear Her Stories, children as young as four will learn “the scientific terms for genitalia and explore concepts of equality and consent.” Role-playing activities, such as asking, “Can I hold your hand?” will be used to teach that saying “no” is perfectly acceptable.

Borne assured that the programme’s content would be tailored to suit the age and maturity of students. “The programme is very careful to provide quality information that is adapted to a pupil’s age,” she stated.

For older students, the syllabus will delve into more complex topics.

Thirteen-year-olds will be introduced to distinctions between biological sex, gender, and sexual orientation, while by age 14, students will discuss the multifaceted nature of sexuality, including pleasure, love, and reproduction. By the time students are 16, lessons will focus on biological differences and their irrelevance to self-expression, behaviour, and societal roles.

The initiative emphasises that these lessons will not replace the role of parents and families in sex education. Instead, they aim to provide students with a safe, informed, and inclusive learning environment.

The proposed curriculum has been submitted to France’s Higher Education Council for approval.

If implemented, it could serve as a model for other nations seeking to combat gender-based violence and foster equality through early education.