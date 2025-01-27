France to Introduce Gender Equality and Consent Lessons in Schools

International News
Michael James
January 27, 2025
France to Introduce Gender Equality and Consent Lessons in Schools
Image: The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France lights up red for World AIDS Day. (PHOTO: Zedwarf/Flickr)

France is tackling sexual violence and promoting gender equality by introducing a revamped sex education curriculum for children as young as four years old.

The initiative, spearheaded by French Education Minister Elisabeth Borne, aims to instil a foundation of respect, equality, and consent across all public and private schools.

Gender Equality and Consent Lessons

Speaking to broadcaster France Inter, Borne explained, “Education about love, about relationships and sexuality is absolutely essential.”

Set to be rolled out after the summer holidays, the new syllabus will include three annual sessions for students in primary, middle, and secondary schools.

Age-appropriate lessons will address topics ranging from scientific terminology to discussions on gender identity, biological sex, and consent.

According to Hear Her Stories, children as young as four will learn “the scientific terms for genitalia and explore concepts of equality and consent.” Role-playing activities, such as asking, “Can I hold your hand?” will be used to teach that saying “no” is perfectly acceptable.

Borne assured that the programme’s content would be tailored to suit the age and maturity of students. “The programme is very careful to provide quality information that is adapted to a pupil’s age,” she stated.

For older students, the syllabus will delve into more complex topics.

Thirteen-year-olds will be introduced to distinctions between biological sex, gender, and sexual orientation, while by age 14, students will discuss the multifaceted nature of sexuality, including pleasure, love, and reproduction. By the time students are 16, lessons will focus on biological differences and their irrelevance to self-expression, behaviour, and societal roles.

The initiative emphasises that these lessons will not replace the role of parents and families in sex education. Instead, they aim to provide students with a safe, informed, and inclusive learning environment.

The proposed curriculum has been submitted to France’s Higher Education Council for approval.

If implemented, it could serve as a model for other nations seeking to combat gender-based violence and foster equality through early education.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Nominations Open for the 11th Victorian Pride Awards
January 27, 2025 | Michael James

Nominations Open for the 11th Victorian Pride Awards
National News News Victorian News
Pee-wee Herman Star Comes Out In Posthumous Documentary
January 27, 2025 | Michael James

Pee-wee Herman Star Comes Out In Posthumous Documentary
Celebrity Entertainment Movies & TV News
Local Drag Talent Shines At Hairy Mary’s On The Gold Coast
January 26, 2025 | Michael James

Local Drag Talent Shines At Hairy Mary’s On The Gold Coast
Community News National News News Queensland News
Gay Aussie Author Shares Shocking Story About Catholic School Appearance
January 26, 2025 | Michael James

Gay Aussie Author Shares Shocking Story About Catholic School Appearance
Books Entertainment New South Wales News News
Outrage As Grace Tame Wears Anti-Murdoch Shirt During PM Visit
January 26, 2025 | Michael James

Outrage As Grace Tame Wears Anti-Murdoch Shirt During PM Visit
National News News
Holden Sheppard To Relaunch Invisible Boys In Sydney
January 26, 2025 | Michael James

Holden Sheppard To Relaunch Invisible Boys In Sydney
New South Wales News News Sydney What's on