The percentage of Americans that identify as LGBTQ has doubled over the last decade.
According to a 2021 Gallup poll of 12,416 Americans, 7.1 percent of Americans identify as LGBTQ compared to just 3.5 percent back in 2012.
Generation Z – those born between 1997 and 2003 – had the highest percentage of LGBTQ-identifying individuals with one in five or 21 % identifying as LGBTQ.
57 Percent of LGBTQ Americans Identify as Bisexual
About 15 percent of Gen Z adults identify as bisexual while about 57 percent of LGBTQ Americans identify as bisexual.
Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO of media monitoring NGO GLAAD, agreed but tweeted a caveat, saying, “the new data shows that we also have a lot of catching up to do before LGBTQ representation meets the needs of Gen Z, which is now 21 percent LGBTQ. The facts are clear: our community is growing, and we will take our seat at the table.”
10.5 percent of millennials, 4.2 percent of Gen X and, 2.6 percent of baby boomers identified as LGBTQ in the poll.
