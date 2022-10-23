—

The discussion to fly the LGBTQI rainbow Pride flag over a Victorian regional shire headquarters turned ugly recently when a councillor compared it to a Nazi symbol.

The Gannawarra Shire Council up in northern Victoria was one of eight local councils that was yet to respond to a petition by Victorian Pride Lobby as to whether they would fly the pride flag next year on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

“Twenty-nine people could come up and say we should use the Nazi flag,” he said as reported by ABC.

Cr Smith’s amendment only received the support of one other councillor; thus it was voted down. The council has now agreed to receive the community’s petition to have the flag displayed at its Kerang offices.

Council’s Consideration Encouraging

Sean Mulcahy, the campaign lead for the Victorian Pride Lobby said that the council’s acceptance of the petition was encouraging.

“The comments from councillor Garner Smith [are] incredibly disappointing and the kind of homophobia that underpins them has no place in society,” he said to ABC.

Mayor Condem’s Nazi Comment

Gannawarra Shire Mayor Charlie Gillingham deemed Cr Smith’s comments as inappropriate.

“It was unfortunate he said that and went down that path,” he said.

“Cr Smith decided to have his say and that’s up to him but I didn’t support his comment as the mayor and I know [the] majority of councillors didn’t support it either.”