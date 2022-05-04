—

A gay man was bashed, on April 24 in South Africa, by a group of men in an apparent hate crime. Mfundo Ngobese, 24, was walking with friends after a night out when they were approached by the three men.

Ngobese’s friends took off, but one of the men tripped him before he could get away.

“I tried to run away from them but one of them tripped me. I fell on my right knee and from there I was beaten on my face. I started bleeding blood from my mouth and nose. I was also kicked in my right leg,” he told Mamba Online from his hospital bed.

“My mouth and chin were hurt and half my teeth are broken. The femur on my right leg is also broken. And it’s due for an operation.”

Homophobic Attack!! Yesterday I was attacked by 3 guys who left me for death on the street, I have been assaulted/attacked for been Gay.

as am trying to fight for my life in Hospital. I'm feeling pains on my dislocated Femur. 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/jFPLJ8d9Mm — Mfundo M Ngobese (@official_jrvin) April 24, 2022

“I have never felt safe as someone who’s gay because of the killing and assault of the LGBTIQ community that we face each and every day. As the LGBTIQ community, we have suffered a lot and when we open cases they are not taken seriously because of who we are.”

“I’m worried about my face and also about my leg. I will need physiotherapy for me to be able to walk properly again,” he explains.

In January 2022, Human Rights Watch wrote to South African authorities, expressing concern about the number of LGBTQI people murdered or assaulted in South Africa throughout 2021.

At least 24 LGBTQI individuals have been murdered in South Africa in 2021.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.





