Gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy Bares It All In A Jockstrap At Burning Man

Out gay Olympian turned actor Gus Kenworthy has been living his best life at the Burning Man Festival recently in some eye raising attire.

Embracing the outlandish traditions of the festival Kenworthy has been going all out with his wardrobe selections.

Pictures and videos of his adventures, including a bike ride in a jockstrap have had fans thirsting all over the internet.

Gus Kenworthy goes all out at Burning Man

Openly gay British-American former freestyle skier turned actor Gus Kenworthy has gained plenty of attention at the Burning Man Festival.

The silver medallist who is now retired from the sport has made quite a name for himself off the sporting field already.

Having appeared on The Challenge, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, American Horror Story and Will & Grace, as well as several film roles, Kenworthy is already a familiar face too many.

However he has earned himself quite a few more fans after his time at the Burning Man Festival this month.

Documenting his exploits on social media Kenworthy has detailed some of his favourite looks and adventures from the festival that have left his fans gagging.

In particular a video of the star riding a bicycle through the festival in nothing but a jockstrap and a vest caught the attention of over 100,000 fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy)

“I laughed until it hurt and I cried until it didn’t. Feeling so much gratitude for these people and this place. Thank you for everything” he posted on Instagram alongside a selection of the athlete in some of his best outfits.

However the outfit that caught the most attention was the one that involved the least and revealed the most.

Crafted using only a vest and a jock strap he detailed in his Instagram story how he saw the stall covered in plush toys and decided to create an outfit involving just those.

Cut to his story and Kenworthy shared, in some even more revealing pictures his process for attaching the soft toys to the outfit.

The end result definitely caught the attention of many, especially with his cheeky bike ride through the festival.

Check out the full video below.