With the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place on Monday 19th September, many shops across London will be closed for the day, except for one gay sauna.

Pleasuredrome, a popular bar spa in London that boasts as the “only gay venue in the UK that never closes” announced that it will not play music and show its regularly scheduled porn in the cinema. Instead, they will be live streaming the funeral in the cinema.

“The staff and management of Pleasuredrome Spa join together in expressing their sense of deep sadness and loss at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II,” management wrote on their website.

“In accordance with Government guidance and advice, Pleasuredrome Spa will remain open on Monday, 19th September. As a mark of respect to her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, no music will be played within the spa and no films will be shown.”

“Guests at the venue are invited to join us in a toast to His Majesty King Charles III. Drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, including champagne, will be provided at the cost of the management of Pleasuredrome Spa for the loyal toast.”

If we never get the apology and reparations we deserve for the crimes committed in Elizabeth’s name, at least we have this. Joy for generations to come. https://t.co/MTOvZF05gZ — Shailja Patel (@shailjapatel) September 17, 2022

Social Media Erupts At Announcement

The announcement had taken Twitter by storm with a mixture of disbelief, joy and amusement at the gay sauna’s way of tributing the late queen. One commenter claimed they were “HOWLING.”

Another posed the question if they could “quietly shagged at the respectfully silent Pleasredrome?”

Some were left questioning their existence, with one Twitter user stating that they “absolutely have to be living in a simulation. I refuse to believe otherwise.”

One way or another, it seems the Pleasuredrome seems to be keen to pour one out for Her Majesty one last time.