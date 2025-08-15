Anti-Trans Author Begs Writers To Re-Enter Polari Prize After Mass Boycott

The UK’s leading LGBTQIA+ book awards, the Polari Prize, have been subject to widespread criticism this year following the inclusion of a vocally transphobic author on its recently released longlist.

A self-described TERF, John Boyne was nominated in the First Book category for his novella Earth, leading to the withdrawal of ten authors and two judges from the competition.

More than 800 writers, editors, publishers and booksellers have also signed an open letter to Prize organisers, calling on them to remove Boyne’s nomination and rejecting transphobic rhetoric.

Posting to X on Thursday, Boyne said he had endured “endless harassment at the hands of both strangers and fellow writers.”

“I remained silent throughout but there’s been a few moments where I thought it would be easier not to go on,” he said. “There’s really only so much abuse one person can take. However, I’m still here. Because I have too many books in me that I still want to write.”

Boyne also took the opportunity to reiterate his transphobic beliefs, writing “All human beings should have the same rights, but if the rights of trans women come into conflict with the rights of what you call ‘cis’ women, then the latter must take precedence.”

He also thanked the organisers and remaining judges of the Polari Prize for “standing strong in the face of extraordinary intimidation.”

Boyne refused to withdraw from the longlist, but said that should all the debut writers return, he would ask the judges not to consider his book for the shortlist.

“It seems absurd and wrong to me that so many debut writers are losing their opportunity for this, either through misguided ideas about who I am or, as I’m aware has happened in some cases, because you too were bullied or intimated into withdrawing.”

At the time of publication, none of the withdrawn authors had taken Boyne up on his offer.

Only trans author refuses to withdraw nomination

Dr Avi Ben-Zeev, the only trans author nominated for the Polari Prize this year, told PinkNews earlier this week that walking away from the longlist would only erase his trans story.

“I support those who withdrew because they voted with their conscience, I just wish there was more recognition that there are more ways to respond,” he said.

“I think there’s more nuance to this situation because Polari didn’t know, and we should use what happened as an opportunity for discussions about how to protect trans and nonbinary people from TERFy folks in our queer communities.

“Do I hold [Polari officials] responsible? Yes. They should have [researched] it… they should have done a much better job. But if I thought the Polari Prize was transphobic, I would have left.

“It’s really the only prize we have that’s taken seriously. It’s changed a lot of queer authors‘ [careers], and we need that. But at the same time, there’s a learning curve.”

He also urged the organisers to be “a lot more explicit” in their rejection of transphobia.

“They need to look deep into their values and make sure they specify that if someone’s TERF beliefs come to light post-nomination, then there should be a right to rescind [their inclusion on the list]. I have faith they’ll go back and change their [policies] so this will never happen again.”

In a statement released on 7 August, the Polari Prize said it was “founded on the core principles of diversity and inclusion” and reiterated their support for trans stories and voices.

“It is inevitable given the challenges we face and the diversity of the lived experience we now represent under the LGBTQ+ Polari umbrella, that even within our community, we can at times hold radically different positions on substantive issues. This is one of those times.

“John Boyne’s novel Earth was included on The Polari Prize longlist on merit as judged by our jury, following the process and principles stated above. While we do not eliminate books based on the wider views of a writer, we regret the upset and hurt this has caused.”