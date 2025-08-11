Authors and Judges Withdraw From Polari Prize After Transphobic Author Nominated

More than a dozen authors have withdrawn their books from consideration for the Polari Prize after a vocally transphobic author was nominated.

The UK’s leading LGBTQIA+ book awards, the Polari Prize, has been running for 15 years, with longlists for The Polari Prize and the Polari First Book Prize announced last week on August 6.

John Boyne was this year nominated in the First Book category for his novella Earth, part of his series The Elements, which follows a sexual abuse case from different perspectives.

Known for his book-turned-feature-film, The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas, Boyne has been a vocal about his opposition to transgender rights, and is a friend and supporter of JK Rowling.

To mark her 60th birthday, he wrote a piece in tribute to Rowling in the Irish Independent, where he described himself as a “fellow TERF”, and said women who support trans rights may as well be “ready to pin a handmaiden down as her husband rapes her.”

Following the longlists’ release, multiple authors nominated for the award have withdrawn their books from consideration, including debut novellists Mae Diansangu (Bloodsongs), Sacha Coward (Queer as Folklore), Sanah Ashan (I Cannot Be Good Until You Say It), Jason Okundaye (Revolutionary Acts: Love & Brotherhood in Black Gay Britain), and Amy Twigg (Spoilt Creatures) have all withdrawn their books from the competition.

“In times of rampant transphobia- when there are an abundance of gifted queer and trans writers to choose from- platforming this man is a choice. It’s a choice that communicates a clear dehumanisaing, anti-trans position,” said Sanah Ashan on Instagram.

“As bell hooks says, justice is what love looks like in public.”

In a statement on X, Queer as Folklore author Sacha Coward said he was unable to continue with his nomination “in good faith”.

“The quality of his work is irrelevant, This is supposedly an award for ALL LGBTQ+ folk. Celebrating inclusion. Not exclusion and division.

“My book is about ALL queer folk, it was supported by trans people and read by trans people… I have to go with my integrity here just to be able to look myself in the mirror.”

Olumide Popoola, Robert Hamberger and Rhian Elizabeth have all withdrawn their names for the main Polari Prize, as well as multiple judges, including trans author Nicola Dinan, who won 2024’s First Book Prize.

An open letter to the Polari Prize organisers from writers, editors, publishers and booksellers standing in solidarity with the trans community has received hundreds of signatories.

Rowling herself has also commented on the matter, posting a screenshot of the letter to X and writing “Oh, fuck off. I hope everyone buys twice as many @JohnBoyneBooks, a) because he’s brilliant, and b) to piss off the Gender Taliban.”

Polari Prize stands by nomination

In a statement released on 7 August, the Polari Prize said it was “founded on the core principles of diversity and inclusion” and reiterated their support for trans stories and voices.

“It is inevitable given the challenges we face and the diversity of the lived experience we now represent under the LGBTQ+ Polari umbrella, that even within our community, we can at times hold radically different positions on substantive issues. This is one of those times.

“John Boyne’s novel Earth was included on The Polari Prize longlist on merit as judged by our jury, following the process and principles stated above. While we do not eliminate books based on the wider views of a writer, we regret the upset and hurt this has caused.

“Polari is committed to inclusion, not exclusion. The resignation of our valued judge and former First Book Prize-winner Nicola Dinan causes us great sadness. Nonetheless we completely understand and respect her decision.

“Books are one of our best means to explore the most difficult and divisive issues, and we encourage an open dialogue across our community. It remains deeply important to us that trans and non-binary readers and writers feel welcome, safe and supported by the Polari Prize and the Polari Salon and continue to participate in our movement as readers, writers and performers,” the statement said.

The boycott leaves only five books in the running for the First Book Award, and nine for the central award.