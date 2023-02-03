—

This weekend, peruse the items on sale at the Gay Stuff Market, enter a forest of different genders at an innovative exhibition, walk the Pride match and then begin the new week with a calming meditation session.

Gay Stuff Market at Vic Pride Centre

Get down to St. Kilda to find some bargains and support local queers, they have everything at this community market from soaps to stickers, run by some of our most creative community queers. This is a market that has all your needs covered so get some gay stuff and give back to the creators of culture at Gay Stuff Market.

Where: Rooftop at the Victorian Pride Centre, 79-81 Fitzroy Street, St. Kilda.

When: Saturday, 4 February, 12 pm-4 pm

Tickets: Free

The Gender Garden Exhibit

This is a free exhibition as part of Midsumma. Curated by the talented Emerson Zandegu, it will showcase a collection of paintings, photography, illustrations and artwork by Melbourne-based gender-diverse and transgender artists. The opening night of the exhibition is February 3, be sure to get your art fix and share in the avant-garde creativity.

Where: Ivanhoe Library and Cultural Hub, Loft 275 Gallery.

When: Until – 13 February 2023

Tickets: Free

Midsumma Pride March 2023

Put on your marching shoes and most colourful clothes for a parade of fierce colour and proud love down Fitzroy Street, St. Kilda. The March will start in the late morning, led by Dykes on Bikes, with queer Aboriginal Elders and our LBTIQA youth following, as the rest of the march succeeds them. Post Pride celebrations continue in the lush Catani Gardens by the seaside. It will be a great day to feel proud and joyful, come on down to St. Kilda this weekend!

Where: Fitzroy Street, St. Kilda / beginning at Johnson Oval and ending at Catani Gardens.

When: Sunday 5 February, 11 am-4 pm

Tickets: Free

Queer Meditation

Join the weekly Queer Meditation group at Green Monday Studios in Carlton for a serene hour of early evening meditation practice. Be guided by experienced queer practices in the art of meditation, chanting and zazen. Afterwards, the group have a small social dinner at a Lygon st restaurant. Start your week right and have an easy after-work chillout session.

Where: Green Monday Studios, Crn Gattan and Lygon st, Carlton.

When: Monday, February 6, 6:30 pm-7:30 pm

Tickets: $5