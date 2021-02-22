—

Newcastle Fringe, the biggest little fringe in Australia, is back for its 2021 edition from March 17- 21, after being the first event in the region to be cancelled in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s bigger and better than ever with tickets on sale for over 100 shows over five days in 11 venues. No worries if you miss out on tickets or can’t get there this year because Newcastle Fringe is making a mix of artists that performed live at the festival, and some special productions from around the world accessible online for a week after the festival closes – #bingenewyfringe

There’s a great range of LGBTQI friendly shows in the program with three in particular that stand out with a range of performance types, including stand up, musical spell casting and verbatim theatre – you’re sure to find something to scratch that fringe itch!

GAYBIES – Hotly political and deeply personal, Dean Bryant’s Gaybies is a funny and moving piece of verbatim theatre that tells the story of children who have grown up with gay parents. This show will inspire and inform you on what it’s like to grow up in families that were once considered hypothetical and now are controversial. Presented as a semi-staged reading. Suitable for youth audiences.

THE CREATIVE ARTS SPACE (FRI, SAT, SUN 9PM) @ $20 PER TICKET

WHO LET THE DYKE OUT – Lauren Budden never thought anything about those weird feelings she sometimes had around women. She grew up in the 80s as a tom boy, married, had two kids, and then?… Who let the dyke out? is a hilarious and revealing show about growing up and growing up again. It’s raw, it’s funny, it shows how when life gives you lemons you don’t just make lemonade – you make margarita shots and get hammered.

THE GRAND (THU, FRI, SAT 7.30PM) @ $20 PER TICKET

WCB: SIGIL – Sigil is an exploration of musical spell-casting. Walking through a surreal projected landscape, we go with WCB deep into his psyche to reveal sometimes uncomfortable truths but ultimately cathartic emotions. WCB has been described internationally as neo-soul, R&B, electronica and trip-hop, but what draws listeners to his music is a haunting assurance in his song writing that perfectly conveys the emotional complexities of the human experience.

ROYAL EXCHANGE (THU 9PM) & THE GAL (FRI, SAT 9PM) @ $20 PER TICKET

BUY TIX: stickytickets.com.au/newcastlefringe/events