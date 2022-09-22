—

Technology companies are finally cracking down on anti-trans hate group Gays Against Groomers.

Google on Wednesday suspended the group just hours after Paypal and Venmo shut down the group’s accounts for “violating” its user agreements. The group continues to be active on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses anti-LGBTQI comments, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Right-Wing Lesbian Founder

BREAKING: We have just been BANNED from @Venmo and @PayPal (within minutes of each other) for “violating” their user agreements. We are an organization that consists entirely of gay people whose only mission is to safeguard children from abuse. Woke homophobia is real, folks. pic.twitter.com/u5GsFqDn45 — Gays Against Gr██mers (@againstgrmrs) September 20, 2022

Gays Against Groomers was founded by a Florida-based conservative meme creator and anti-vaxxer Jaimee Michell, who describes herself as “right-wing lesbian fighting for truth”.

GAG purpotedly claims to be a “coalition of gays against the sexualization, indoctrination and medicalization of children”, opposes what it calls against “gender theory” and drag queen story time events.

Michell, has earlier compared gender-affirming health care to deadly experiments carried out by infamous Nazi physician Josef Mengele. The group has referred to transgender, queer, intersexual, and asexual people as “infiltrators” who “destroy the decades of work it took for us to be accepted in society.”

‘Evil Agenda’

Raise your hand if you’re not going to sit by and watch the infiltrators destroy the decades of work it took for us to be accepted in society 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️ #GaysAgainstGroomers pic.twitter.com/n7iBhjBrYA — Gays Against Gr██mers (@againstgrmrs) June 27, 2022

On Tuesday, GAG shared screenshots of emails it received from Paypal and Venmo informing it of cancellation its accounts.

“We are an organization that consists entirely of gay people whose only mission is to safeguard children from abuse. Woke homophobia is real, folks,” GAG claimed on Twitter. They added that the GAG had set up another processor and people could donate on its website.

“This would never happen to an organization of gay people that fell in line with this evil agenda that has hijacked our community,” the group said in a statement.

A PayPal spokesperson told The Advocate, “PayPal’s policy is not to allow our services to be used for activities that promote hate, violence, or discriminatory intolerance”.





