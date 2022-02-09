—

Former Australian of the Year Grace Tame and former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins’ powerful speeches at the National Press Club on Wednesday advocated for change in how cases of sexual abuse of women and children are handled.

Tame and Higgins were also applauded for their statements urging for protections for LGBTQI students. The comments made by the two survivors at the National Press Club, comes in the background of Scott Morrison’s Religious Discrimination Bill making news for all the wrong reasons.

Deeply Triggering Debates

During the Q&A sessions after their speeches, a journalist asked Tame and Higgins whether the Parliament was doing enough to protect the rights of LGBT students.

“No,” responded Tame, who was blunt in her assessment. “Why does one group of people have more of a right to be themselves than another? That’s what I have to ask the government?”

Higgins urged for more sensitivity in the discussions (around the religious discrimination bill), pointing out that it could be traumatising for LGBTQI students.

“I think there has to be a real sensitivity afforded in the dialogue,” said Higgins. She referred to the debate around the Marriage Equality vote in 2017.

‘Kill The Bill’

LGBTQI organisations like Equality Australia have asked the Parliament to bin the bill.

“The Government’s proposed Religious Discrimination Bill is broken and flawed. In its current form, it would take us backwards. It would wind back hard-fought rights for women, people with disability, LGBTIQ+ people and people of faith, while compromising judgement-free access to healthcare, and safe and inclusive schools and workplaces,” Anna Brown, CEO of Equality Australia said in a statement.

“If the Government will not go back to the drawing board to deliver laws that protect all of us, equally, it is the Parliament’s job to ensure the Bill does not take us backwards.”

The federal government this week came up with a new plan to get the Bill passed in Parliament following objections over provisions that would entrench the existing rights of faith-based schools to expel gay and trans students. The new proposal suggested changes in the law to prohibit faith-based schools from expelling gay students, but allowing them to retain the right to expel trans students.

