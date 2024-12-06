Grindr Have Unveiled 2024’s ‘Grindr Unwrapped’ Filled With Sexy Gay Data & It’s The BEST

Grindr have once again unveiled their own version of ‘Spotify Wrapped’ — Grindr Unwrapped — where they share a fabulously queer array of sexy gay data.

This year, they’ve given us data like the countries with highest percentage of tops, bottoms, verses, daddies, fem tops and hung bottoms, who is the #1 ‘Mother’, the most popular Grindr tags, what the top 5 most searched porn terms are… and so, SO much more.

Honestly, if you thought Spotify Wrapped Day was great, then Grindr Unwrapped Day is always the the GREATEST.

Our Grindr Unwrapped 2024 highlights

Honestly we could gab forever about all this wealth of sexy gay data that Grindr so lovingly delivers us each year, but we will keep it short and sweet, so you can discover the joys of this year’s data dump yourself.

So we’ll just focus on the data about Australia’s stats and sexy search habits, because there’s some excellent stuff in here.

So here is Star Observer‘s Grindr Unwrapped highlights:

Australia is #2 for highest percentage of Daddies

In absolutely fabulous news for us all, we managed to nab the #2 spot on the ‘Highest Percent of Daddies’ list.

Australia take out the bronze medal for loving nudes

We also managed to make the top 5 in the ‘Countries Who Love Nudes’ list.

Which personally I never considered wasn’t a universal experience — but there we are, each to their own!

But anyway – hell yeah, consensual nudes!

Australia makes the top 5 in highest vers percentage

So look — we didn’t make the top 5 for either highest percentage of tops OR bottoms. Bummer.

But what Australia does apparently excel in is our stunning vers numbers. And tbh… slay.

We didn’t *quite* make the podium (we were 1% off!!) but hey, I’m still really happy of us. In this house we appreciate the best of both worlds, and we love and stan our vers folks!

So anyway, well done to us all – seriously, seeing this data fills us up with the queerest sense of patriotic pride.