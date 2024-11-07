Here’s How LGBTQIA+ Australians Have Reacted to Trump Becoming President Again

The world is reeling from Donald Trump the US Election to become President of the United States for a second time, and LGBTQIA+ Australians are feeling it, even on the other side of the world.

We know that Trump’s policies will harm queer people, especially transgender people and queer people of colour.

Unfortunately, Australia often follows the social trends of America. so while LGBTQIA+ Aussies may not be directly affected by Trump’s harsh anti-LGBTQIA+ and specifically anti-transgender policies right now, these and other conservative policies are likely to reach Australia’s shores at some point – if they haven’t already.

As Tamuz Ellazam writes in her think piece about Trump’s re-election to the White House, “If you think about the recent local backlash against Drag Storytime (see HERE and HERE), against Queer Literature and LGBTQIA+ books being banned (see HERE, HERE and HERE) against Youth Pride Events (see HERE), they all sound exactly like 47 and his gang, just with a nasal Aussie twang.”

So how are LGBTQIA+ Aussies feeling knowing Trump is back in the White House?

In short — pissed off and scared.

Would be great if the ALP took a lesson from this for our election but undoubtedly they will continue to be insipid cuck spineless losers — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) November 6, 2024

Everyone saying oh no Australia is next! Did you all just ignore the QLD election?We were 1st. It was already happening. This isn’t about one bad orange. This is the world accepting fascism blindly, not only ignoring but enabling & funding literal genocide. Where have you been? — Nadine نادين 🇵🇸🇱🇧 (@nadine_chemali) November 6, 2024

I’m gonna hit them with my car actually https://t.co/ErXCBb6XYI — Patrick Lenton (@PatrickLenton) November 6, 2024

If you're just now "feeling for minorities in the US" but weren't while their rights were being stripped away under Biden, please catch up Yes, it's going to get worse. They need way more than thoughts & prayers — Strewth! 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@StrewthQueen) November 7, 2024

May I offer US friends an Australian proverb in these trying times: Yeah nah shit’s pretty fucked ay — Alice Tovey (@AliceTovey) November 6, 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs and disappointing lesbian, Penny Wong, made her mandatory congratulatory post for Trump on X, with many people voicing their feelings on the current work of her and the Albanese government in the replies.

Congratulations US President Donald Trump on your election victory.



The Albanese Government is committed to strengthening the long and successful partnership between our countries, and advancing our shared interests. https://t.co/W4rt0jLKHy — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) November 6, 2024

Many of notable LGBTQIA+ Australians took to Instagram stories to reach out to their community.

G Flip posted resources to American suicide prevention organisation, The Trevor Project.

TV presenter and comedian, Joel Creasey, posted a recent Google search that read “flights to Mars.”

Advocacy group Transcend Australia also acknowledged the enormous weight many queer people would be feeling over the election, posting a statement on their Instagram.

It’s clear that across the board, queer Australians are hurting.

We don’t know what the next 4 years will look like but it’s important, now more than ever, to invest in each other and our communities.