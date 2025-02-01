Here’s How We Can Support & Protect Our Trans Youth on The New National Day of Action

Following recent announcements by the Queensland Government to restrict gender affirming care for trans youth a national day of action has been called.

The day will see members of the LGBTQIA+ community come together across the country to show their support.

Find out where you can attend to show your support.

National Day of Action called to Protect Trans Youth

Last week the Queensland Government announced they would halt new admissions for gender affirming treatment for trans youth in Queensland, pending a review.

Following this news the LGBTQIA+ have rallied to support our trans youth with rallies held outside the office of Queensland Health minister Tim Nicholls this week and in Brisbane City this weekend.

Organised by the Trans Justice Project the National Day Of Action will take place on February 8th around the country for trans and gender diverse young people as well as their loved ones and family to come together in unison.

“The rallies will demand that Queensland overturn its ban on hormone therapy for trans young people, and call on the government to support a plan to make gender-affirming care accessible and affordable for everyone who needs it” says the Trans Justice Project.

Project Director of the Trans Justice Project Jackie Turner spoke of the need to help ensure our trans youth can grow up to be happy and healthy.

“The banning of hormone therapy is a politically motivated attack that undermines the right of trans youth to grow up happy, healthy, and with the freedom to be themselves” she said.

“Growing up or raising a family is hard enough without having to deal with political attacks from adults who have made careers out of opposing equality and inclusion.”

“This issue affects all of us. Governments cannot be allowed to ban vital, evidence-based healthcare solely on the basis of their political beliefs.”

“We are calling on the public to stand in solidarity with us by joining our day of action, sharing the rallies, and speaking up for our community.”

The Trans Justice Project are calling for people to register their events on their website, where they can also donate to help cover costs at transjustice.org.au

So far eight events have been registered, find out where you can attend below.

Canberra

Rg Menzies House, 59 Blackall St, Barton ACT 2600, Australia

Event Details Here

Brisbane

Speakers corner, 2A George St, Brisbane City QLD 4000

Event Details Here

Melbourne

State Library Victoria, 328 Swanston St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Event Details Here

Perth

Northbridge Piazza, 142 James St, Northbridge WA 6003, Australia

Event Details Here

Sydney

Pride Square, 326 King St, Newtown NSW 2042

Event Details Here

Adelaide

Parliament House, North Terrace, Adelaide SA 5000

Event Details Here

Cairns

Details to be confirmed

Woollongong

Details to be confirmed