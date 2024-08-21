Holden Sheppard And Christos Tsiolkas Pen New Kylie Inspired Anthology

Australian authors Holden Sheppard and Christos Tsiolkas have joined 22 other authors to release the new anthology, Spinning Around: The Kylie Playlist.

The book, which features eight LGBTQIA+ Australian authors is set to launch later this year.

This unique tribute to an Australian icon follows similar anthology collections about Australian music legends Paul Kelly and Nick Cave.

A unique new project for Holden Sheppard And Christos Tsiolkas

Both Holden Sheppard and Christos Tsiolkas are known for having their own unique and powerful voices in Australian literature.

Since publishing his first book in 1995 Tsiolkas has now published eleven novels, several of which have been adapted for film and television productions. Tsiolkas is most known for his 2008 book The Slap and follow up book Barracuda which were both adapted for television.

His raw and compelling story telling has often featured gay men as his central protagonists in unique and captivating stories that has cemented him as an iconic Australian author for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Whilst Sheppard’s career has only just taken off in recent years, he already made his mark with the gripping young adult novel, Invisible Boys, which has now been adapted for television by Stan in Australia. His follow up book The Brink has received widespread praise with the West Australian author recently announcing the launch of his third book, Two Kings.

These two Australian authors have this week been announced as part of the upcoming book Spinning Around: The Kylie Playlist.

The book serves as a follow-up to Minds Went Walking- Paul Kelly’s Songs Reimagined and Into Your Arms- Nick Cave’s Songs Reimagined.

Much like the predecessors to Spinning Around, the premise is simple. Each author is tasked with using any Kylie Minogue Song as creative inspiration for a new and original piece of writing, with all twenty four compiled into the final collection.

Holden Sheppard took to social media to share the news of the upcoming release and reveal the song he has chosen for his story, Your Disco Needs You.

“Twenty-four Aussie writers used a Kylie Minogue song as a springboard for a new, original piece of work” he wrote.

“My chosen song – and the title of my new short story – is YOUR DISCO NEEDS YOU.”

“I used this story to revisit a character I’ve written in a previously-published piece, and I wonder if it will be totally easy for people to guess which character, or if it’s totally obscure” he teased.

The works will cover a range of genres including crime, memoir, speculative fiction, poetry and science fiction and span songs from across the career of the iconic pop star, from songs in her humble beginnings up to her current album Tension.

Other authors include involved in the collection include Chris Flynn, Alice Pung, Carrie Tiffany, Lucy Treloar and Ellen Van Neerven.

Spinning Around: The Kylie Playlist is set for release before the end of the year.