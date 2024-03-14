Home And Away Star Ray Meagher Calls For Better LGBTQIA+ Representation

It’s been thirty six years since Home and Away launched on Australian screens and Ray Meagher has been there since the start.

During his time on the show he has seen many characters come and go as he plays the role of the cranky and loveable Alf Stewart.

But over the years many fans have called for more LGBTQIA+ characters to join Summer Bay, now Ray is joining those voices.

Ray Meagher calls for more LGBTQIA+ characters

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Alf Stewart might be the last person advocating for more diverse characters in Summer Bay.

But Ray Meagher thinks it’s time Alf gets some better company.

In a recent interview with TV Tonight the veteran actor spoke about the evolving nature of the show.

He spoke openly about the hit show deviating from it’s origins in recent years.

In particular he spoke of the “River Boys” storyline that has dominated the show heavily steering it towards high drama and crime narratives.

“I mean, that was just a great period. But was it Summer Bay? Hmmm …. in my humble opinion, not to that extent” he says.

“No community looks like that”

But when asked about the shows inclusion of LGBTQIA+ characters he had some surprising answers.

“It’s funny you ask me that, having spent a goodly period in Priscilla here and in London, NZ and Brisbane – a year and a half probably. It’d be nice to have a nice, ‘normal’ – whatever that means – gay character come into the Bay. That would be good” he responded.

Reflecting on just how representative of society the show is he reflected that there must be more LGBTQIA+ characters living in Summer Bay who we’ve yet to see.

“However, how many of them do we have in Summer Bay? he mused.

“There would definitely be a percentage, whether they’re above the ground or underground still in a town like the Bay.”

It’s certainly something the veteran actor thinks the show lacks if it hopes to represent society.

“But I think it’d be nice to have something like that where a character comes in … ‘G’day mate. G’day’ as is life. I agree with all that.”

It’s something the actor thinks requires balance, providing real representation, rather than band aid fixes to a lack of diversity.

“The one thing that I have a bit of a problem with is sometimes when you realise there’s a representative hole when people tend to think, ‘Oh, jeez, we’ve ignored that area,’ and then there’s a wash of it. And you think ‘no community looks like that.’”

While Summer Bay has not been completely void of LGBTQIA+ representation, it has always been short lived.

Characters in same sex relationships have had a short shelf life on the program, often written out shortly after or heavily.

There is currently no permanent LGBTQIA+ character on Home And Away.