Who wouldn’t mind a rubber clad, hose-out-able sex dungeon built in behind a secret door! The concept of How To Build A Sex Room has a lot of merit on paper.

Netflix’s new show looks like a fabulous opportunity to showcase a whole range of different types of human relationships on television. And they do, including heterosexual couples, a gay couple in a long distance relationship, two women living out of a van, a couple exploring non-binary sexuality and even a sex room for a polyamorous family of seven!

How To Build A Sex Room – Netflix must be desperate

One of the first questions that a viewer would think of is whether a sex room conversion consultant service actually exist or has some hapless creative chained up in the basement of Netflix, finally scraping the bottom of the ideas barrel, thought of this idea up out of sheer desperation for new content?

It turns out the host of this show, interior designer Melanie Rose, does actually, at least according to her website, provide this consultation as a service to interested parties and has been for at least the last ten years.

“In the last decade I have specialized in creating sacred spaces, fantasy rooms (sometimes called sex rooms), giving my clients an exclusive experience.”

You gotta admire someone seeking our their niche markets. But somehow, putting a Netflix spin on it was enough to make me have to pace the room while I was watching it because it’s so cringe-worthy. But if you feel a need to check it out and confirm the cringe for yourself, How to Build a Sex Room is streaming now on Netflix!





