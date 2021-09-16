—

Hugh Sheridan has revealed how they intervened in a late-night suicide attempt on a Brisbane street, sharing the experience with the listeners of the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday.

Warning: This story has details of a suicide attempt and might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Sheridan was there spruiking the return/reboot of Packed to the Rafters to Australian television, titled Back to the Rafters, and took the opportunity to share with millions of people, that time they talked a well-dressed man out of ending his own life.

‘I Just Had This Bad Feeling…’

“I was walking down the street, it was quite late,” the actor explained.

“I saw this guy and I had a feeling because he was sitting weird. He was dressed well with a suit and briefcase and I went over and said, ‘You shouldn’t sit like that because you might hurt yourself’ and he said, ‘I was kind of hoping so’ and so I went away and then I came back because I just had this bad feeling and anyway, it turns out he was waiting for a truck.”

“I’ve never met him before, I’ve just found him and I’m convinced that he’s about to take his life,” said Sheridan.

R U OK Day Might Have Saved Another life!

Sheridan credits the R U OK Day initiative for making them look at the situation in a different way that evening, telling the radio show, “and the weird thing was, it was the day after R U OK Day, so that was one of the things that was on my mind when I went back to him.”

The pair stayed in the pub drinking for a few hours, during which time the man’s family was contacted and he was taken home safely. Sheridan did not mention during the interview whether they had the permission from the man to share the story.

It’s been a massive year for Hugh Sheridan, which has included the return to Australian television, coming out as non-binary in June, proposing to their partner Kurt Roberts in March on opening night of their show Hughman at Adelaide Fringe and most heartbreakingly, losing their father after his long battle with terminal cancer earlier this year.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.