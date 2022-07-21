—

Out Australian swimming star Ian Thorpe is set to be the first guest on the newest season of channel Seven’s reboot of This Is Your Life.

Looking into untold stories, it will be a celebration and “special tribute to our greatest ever male olympian, from humble childhood to Olympic glory.”

Celebrity guests include three-time Olympian Cathy Freeman, former Prime Minister John Howard, Olympic gold medallist Michael Klim, Olympic swimmer Grant Hackett, Dutch swimmer Pieter van den Hoogenband, former professional surfer Layne Beachley, sports commentator Bruce McAvaney, dual Olympian Geoff Huegill and media personalities Merrick and Rosso.

They also tease “one rival he never thought he’d see again.”

According to Seven, “The iconic big red book is now in the hands of host Melissa Doyle who surprises Thorpie during a motivational speech he is presenting at Sydney Olympic Park, the site of some of his greatest triumphs.”

“We hear how Ian was invited to Kate and William’s royal wedding and about his special friendship with one of the world’s most famous designers, Giorgio Armani.

“Jimmy Barnes will take to the This is Your Life stage for a special performance and speaks about how he and Thorpie struck up an unlikely friendship.”

The channel Seven show is back on July 24 at 7pm.

Talking about the reboot, Angus Ross, Seven’s director of network programming said, “This Is Your Life was an iconic and incredibly successful show for many years. The time feels right for it to return.

He continued, “We can’t wait to bring the format into 2022, engaging both new viewers and the generations of Australians who remember the show fondly and will welcome its return.”

This Is Your Life has been around since 1975 with over 17 seasons.