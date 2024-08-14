Imane Khelif Files Harrassment Lawsuit Naming JK Rowling And Elon Musk

Gold winning Olympic boxer Imane Khelif is fighting back against the harassment she faced prior to her historic win, filing a lawsuit in Paris this week.

After officially filing the suit against the online abuse she received her lawyer revealed the very high profile names that will form part of the case.

She will now take to court to fight the “misogynist, racist and sexist campaign” against her.

Imane Khelif names JK Rowling and Elon Musk in case

Imane Khelif found herself at the centre of an international firestorm following her Olympic performance during week one in Paris.

After defeating her partner in record time the boxer was immediately subjected to a barrage of hateful and negative comments as news outlets and individuals around the world misgendered the athlete.

Many were quick to jump online with opinions about the athlete labelling her a “transgender boxer” and a “man.”

The responses followed reports that Khelif had allegedly failed gender eligibility tests for the International Boxing Association (IBA), apparently disqualifying her from the women’s World Championships.

Some of those sharing their opinions over the issue included controversial author JK Rowling and X (Twitter) owner Elon Musk.

During the furore Rowling took to X (Twitter) calling Imane a “man” stating she was “enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered.”

Meanwhile Musk chimed in sharing a post which stated “Men don’t belong in women’s sports,” sharing his thoughts by adding “absolutely.”

Khelif’s lawyer Nabil Boudi said in statement that the lawsuit would combat the “aggravated cyber-harassment” that she faced at the time, describing it as a “misogynist, racist and sexist campaign” that targetted the boxer.

Her later revealed to Variety that “JK Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others.”

He also went on to name Donald Trump as potentially forming part of the case.

“Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution” he said.

“What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary.”

“If the case goes to court, they will stand trial.”

Imane hits back

Khelif eventually spoke out following the controversy imploring consideration and kindness from people.

“I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” Khelif said.

“It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”

Following her win she remained defiant of her opponents.

“Now the whole world knows the story of Imane Khelif,” she said.

“It’s a dream for every athlete.”

“If I qualify or not? If I’m a woman or not? I made many statements in the media.”

“I’m fully qualified, I’m a woman, I was born a woman, I lived a woman, there’s no doubt about that.”