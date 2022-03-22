—

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, a Republican, vetoed a bill on Monday that would have banned transgender girls from playing girls’ sports at school.

Holcomb said he vetoed the bill, officially known as HEA 1041, because he believed there to be no relevant need for the bill.

Advertisement

“It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met. After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the effort overall.”

Indiana’s State Attorney General, Todd Rokita, a fellow Republican, tweeted in response to the Governor’s veto, “We stand by the law and will vigorously defend it in court if and hopefully when the General Assembly overrides the veto.”

We stand by the law and will vigorously defend it in court if and hopefully when the General Assembly overrides the veto. https://t.co/jAkvGzGcK6 — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) March 22, 2022

Advertisement

According to the New York Times, since 2019, Republican governors in 11 states, including Florida and Texas, have signed similar bills into law.