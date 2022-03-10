—

Inner West councillors have unanimously condemned transgender and gender diverse discrimination at a council meeting on Tuesday, March 8. The motion also calls on the NSW government to amend the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Act to enable legal gender recognition without requiring surgical intervention.

Opposes the Banning of Transgender Athletes in All Settings

The motion, which was moved by Greens councillor Liz Atkins and seconded by Mat Howard (Labor), also committed to opposing the blanket banning of transgender athletes in all settings, reaffirmed a commitment to provide safe and accessible gender-neutral public toilets, and consulting with LGBTQ communities to mark the Transgender Day of Visibility and Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Advertisement

“While I am disappointed we didn’t commit to a motion specifically condemning particular pieces of legislation, I welcome the unanimous support for this motion,” Cr Atkins said.

“I would love to see us committing to holding a ceremony every Transgender Day of Remembrance and finding other ways to demonstrate our pride in our gender diverse community.”

Cr Howard said that the amendments “build upon the original motion by focusing on what we can do right here locally,” adding that “we should never accept attempts to use vulnerable people as political pawns.”

Will Host Events and Actions to Support the Trans Community

Cr Atkins expressed support for the amendment made by Cr Howard to host events and actions to support the transgender community but reiterated that “anyone with a voice” should condemn the Religious Discrimination Bill, which Cr Atkins called an act of bigotry.

The move by councillors comes after protests took place last year on King Street ahead of the International Transgender Day of Visibility, a day dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness about the discrimination they face.

Advertisement

Following an extraordinary council meeting in December, Labor councillor Darcy Byrne returned to the mayoralty behind the Labor bloc, while first-time councillor Jessica D’Arienzo was voted deputy mayor.