The Inner West’s deputy mayor has called the first Trans and Gender Diverse swim night a “raging success,” with the event going ahead on Friday night after receiving a deluge of transphobic comments earlier this month.

The swim night, which took place at Ashfield Aquatic Centre, was announced this month and proceeded to go forward after a Facebook post promoting the event encountered transphobic abuse from people mainly in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Council responded to the abusive comments, saying that they would "ensure an atmosphere of safety and support for all attendees."

Labor councillor Mat Howard said that he was “proud” of council for hosting its first Trans and Gender Diverse night, while deputy mayor Jessica D’Arienzo said that the event “clearly demonstrated our community is at its best when we support each other and work together.”

Greens councillor Liz Atkins called the event a “fabulous success”, while fellow Greens councillor Dylan Griffiths said it was a “real hit,” floating the prospect of the night occurring on a monthly basis.

Inner West to exhibit new inclusion policy servicing Trans and Gender Diverse community

Advertisement later this year.

Council has included a new inclusion policy in its strategic plan, which will support First Nations people and multiculturalism and service its communities, including those identifying as trans or gender diverse.

The documents will be on public exhibition for 28 days, with a report detailing community feedback to be received by councillors at a meeting on June 14. The motion, moved by Labor councillor Mark Drury, was supported by all councillors except Independent John Stamolis.