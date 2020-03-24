—

Pride community at a parade with hands raised and the LGBT flag - symbol of love and tolerance

Written by Robyn Kennedy

Over 150 Pride events around the world have been cancelled due to COVID-19. Cancellations include the 50th Anniversary Los Angeles Pride and EuroPride, the largest Pride event in Europe.

EuroPride is an annual event held in different host cities across Europe. Last year’s event attracted a million visitors to host city Vienna. The 2020 event was to be held in Thessaloniki, Greece over 20th-28th June. A spokesperson for Thessaloniki Pride said “After three years of hard work we are of course devastated that EuroPride cannot take place. We are conscious that apart from gathering and travelling restrictions, there is little appetite for the celebratory aspects of EuroPride so soon after such devastating losses in Europe and around the world.”

Other major Prides to be cancelled include London, Tokyo, Paris and São Paulo.

In Australia, cancellations to date include Hay Rainbow on the Plains, Bendigo Pride Festival, Wagga Wagga Mardi Gras and the Sydney Trans Day of Visibility Rally.

An International COVID 19 Pride Coordination Group has been formed to monitor the impact of the pandemic on Pride organisers. Membership includes representatives from Europe, northern America, the UK and Australasia. The European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA) has produced a range of resources for Prides including a guide to cancelled Pride events, which is updated daily.

Robyn Kennedy is 78er, a former Board member of SGLMG (2017-2019) and currently Co-Chair of the InterPride Human Rights Committee.