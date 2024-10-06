Anti-Drag US Republican Candidate Appears In Video With Drag Race Star

Valentina Gomez, a controversial US Republican candidate, has found herself in the spotlight once again after video footage emerged showing her dancing at a New Year’s Eve party where RuPaul’s Drag Race star Aquaria performed.

The video has caused a stir given Gomez’s past vitriolic comments against the LGBTQIA+ community, and strong stance against drag queens who she has labelled as “groomers.”

Valentina Gomez parties at Drag Race performance

Throughout her failed campaign to become Missouri’s secretary of state, Gomez gained notoriety for her aggressive rhetoric towards the LGBTQIA+ community who she has frequently called “Faggotts” and “paedophiles.”

She notably relentless labelled drag queens as “paedophiles” accusing them of “grooming” and urged voters not to be “weak and gay”.

One of her more disturbing stunts included setting LGBTQIA+ books alight with a flamethrower, publicly declaring that she would do the same if elected, calling the materials “grooming books”.

The video depicted her burning two specific titles which were allegedly Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens and Naked: Not Your Average Sex Encyclopedia, which she claimed were from a Missouri public library.

However, a recent video of her dancing at a show headlined by Drag Race winner Aquaria has raised the eyebrows of many, considering her previous comments.

Gomez confirmed the video’s authenticity and not backing down on her position.

“You guys call me homophobic and an enemy of the pronoun community, but I was waiting for this video to surface so that I can show your hypocrisy because clearly I was having a great time, and I get along with everybody,” she told LGBTQ Nation.

Despite appearing to enjoy herself at the performance, Gomez stuck to her beliefs. She added, “I don’t care how you identify, shaking your genitals in front of children should land you in prison. Make pedophiles afraid again.”

Her previous comments have sparked outrage among many within the LGBTQIA+ community during and after her campaign to be elected.

She has consistently pushed homophobic and transphobic agendas, targeting not only drag performers but also attacking Democratic rival Barbara Phifer for having a transgender grandchild.

In June, she accused Phifer of raising a “groomer” and suggested she should be sent to a nursing home.

Social media profiles for Gomez, including her X (Twitter) account are littered with videos of her unleashing a tirade of comments towards the LGBTQIA+ community.

Following the release of the most recent video Gomez has taken to social media, posting a video in response to the media coverage.

“I was dancing at the club and the mainstream media made it seem controversial” she says.

“Meanwhile these F***otts are shaking their genitals in front of children and somehow that’s ok?”

“They want to normalise paedophilia and you and I are just standing in the way. Please make paedophiles afraid again” she posted.

You and I are just standing in the way pic.twitter.com/z6ia4OkoXa — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) October 4, 2024