Anti-Drag US Republican Candidate Appears In Video With Drag Race Star

International
Michael James
October 6, 2024
Anti-Drag US Republican Candidate Appears In Video With Drag Race Star
Image: Image: X (Twitter)

Valentina Gomez, a controversial US Republican candidate, has found herself in the spotlight once again after video footage emerged showing her dancing at a New Year’s Eve party where RuPaul’s Drag Race star Aquaria performed.

The video has caused a stir given Gomez’s past vitriolic comments against the LGBTQIA+ community, and strong stance against drag queens who she has labelled as “groomers.”

Valentina Gomez parties at Drag Race performance

Throughout her failed campaign to become Missouri’s secretary of state, Gomez gained notoriety for her aggressive rhetoric towards the LGBTQIA+ community who she has frequently called “Faggotts” and “paedophiles.”

She notably relentless labelled drag queens as “paedophiles” accusing them of “grooming” and urged voters not to be “weak and gay”.

One of her more disturbing stunts included setting LGBTQIA+ books alight with a flamethrower, publicly declaring that she would do the same if elected, calling the materials “grooming books”.

The video depicted her burning two specific titles which were allegedly Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens and Naked: Not Your Average Sex Encyclopedia, which she claimed were from a Missouri public library.

However, a recent video of her dancing at a show headlined by Drag Race winner Aquaria has raised the eyebrows of many, considering her previous comments.

Gomez confirmed the video’s authenticity and not backing down on her position.

“You guys call me homophobic and an enemy of the pronoun community, but I was waiting for this video to surface so that I can show your hypocrisy because clearly I was having a great time, and I get along with everybody,” she told LGBTQ Nation.

Despite appearing to enjoy herself at the performance, Gomez stuck to her beliefs. She added, “I don’t care how you identify, shaking your genitals in front of children should land you in prison. Make pedophiles afraid again.”

Her previous comments have sparked outrage among many within the LGBTQIA+ community during and after her campaign to be elected.

She has consistently pushed homophobic and transphobic agendas, targeting not only drag performers but also attacking Democratic rival Barbara Phifer for having a transgender grandchild.

In June, she accused Phifer of raising a “groomer” and suggested she should be sent to a nursing home.

Social media profiles for Gomez, including her X (Twitter) account are littered with videos of her unleashing a tirade of comments towards the LGBTQIA+ community.

Following the release of the most recent video Gomez has taken to social media, posting a video in response to the media coverage.

“I was dancing at the club and the mainstream media made it seem controversial” she says.

“Meanwhile these F***otts are shaking their genitals in front of children and somehow that’s ok?”

“They want to normalise paedophilia and you and I are just standing in the way. Please make paedophiles afraid again” she posted.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Russia Is Forcing Gay Chechen Men To Become Soldiers In Ukraine War, Says LGBT Group
October 3, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Russia Is Forcing Gay Chechen Men To Become Soldiers In Ukraine War, Says LGBT Group
International News
BenDeLaCreme Reveals Maggie Smith Finally Saw Her Snatch Game Performance
October 2, 2024 | Michael James

BenDeLaCreme Reveals Maggie Smith Finally Saw Her Snatch Game Performance
Arts & Entertainment International News
Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma In Italy
September 29, 2024 | Michael James

Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma In Italy
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity International News
FBI Releases Report Showing LGBTQI+ Hate Crimes Have Drastically Risen
September 27, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

FBI Releases Report Showing LGBTQI+ Hate Crimes Have Drastically Risen
International News
Chappell Roan Clarifies: “No, I’m Not Voting For Trump”
September 26, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Chappell Roan Clarifies: “No, I’m Not Voting For Trump”
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity International Sound
Russia Bans Foreign Adoption From Any Country That Allows Gender Transition
September 26, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Russia Bans Foreign Adoption From Any Country That Allows Gender Transition
International