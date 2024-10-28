Chase Strangio To Become the First Openly Trans Lawyer to Argue in US Supreme Court

Chase Strangio, a trailblazing attorney and advocate, will mark an important moment in history as the first openly transgender lawyer to argue before the U.S Supreme Court.

On December 4, Strangio, an outspoken advocate for trans rights, will represent numerous families and a doctor who have been targeted by Tennessee’s recent ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors. US vs. Skrmetti is one of many in a recent series of legal battles involving trans rights in the United States.

Strangio’s clients intend to sue Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti in an attempt to prevent the law from being enforced.

Chase Strangio: ACLU’s eager advocate of LGBTQI+ rights

An important figure at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Strangio has long championed LGBTQI+ rights, including his involvement in pivotal cases like the 2020 Bostock vs. Clayton County, which ensured further protections for LGBTQI+ workers.

The trans lawyer’s, who also fought Donald Trump’s ban against trans armed services, Supreme Court appearance is a true milestone in increasing both visibility and representation for trans people in the legal landscape.

“No one better suited to make LGBTQI+ landmark” says Strangio’s Co-Director

“There is no attorney in the country better suited for this landmark moment in LGBTQI+ history than Chase Strangio,” said James Esseks, co-director to Strangio on the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project.

“He has argued the issues before the court in Skrmetti four times before federal appeals courts, more than any attorney in the country. Anyone who has worked with Chase knows the intelligence, compassion, and courage he brings to every fight for the rights and well-being of his plaintiffs,” according to the ACLU.

Fight against Tennessee’s Ban on gender affirming healthcare for minors

The Tennessee law, which restricts access to gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth, is part of a broader wave of anti-trans legislation that has been introduced across the U.S.

Proponents argue it protects minors, while opponents, including Strangio and the ACLU, say it undermines essential healthcare and infringes on the rights of transgender individuals and their families. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for trans healthcare rights in America.

The case will be followed by an appeal from the Biden administration after it is heard.

ACLU National Legal director Cecilia Wang said “Chase Strangio is our nation’s leading legal expert on the rights of transgender people, bar none.” She continued “He brings to the lectern not only brilliant constitutional lawyering, but also the tenacity and heart of a civil rights champion. Our clients couldn’t have a better advocate in this case.”