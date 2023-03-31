Fundraiser For NZ Trans Activist Who Doused Kellie-Jay Keen With Tomato Sauce 

A fundraiser has been set up to meet the legal and other expenses of a New Zealand trans rights activist who doused British anti-trans campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen with tomato sauce in Auckland.

Trans rights activist Eliana Rubashkyn revealed that she had received numerous anonymous death threats after her run-in with Keen, who is also known by her online handle Posie Parker. Rubashkyn left New Zealand for Australia and later flew to New York, as per her social media posts.

The fundraiser started by Paul Thistoll, one of her supporters, raised over $ 12,400 within a day.

“This fundraiser is to get Eliana a criminal defence lawyer/barrister so she has the best defence possible. Additionally, Eliana may have personal security needs – i.e. cameras for her house etc. Any funds surplus to requirements will be donated to Rainbow Path Aotearoa,” the fundraising page said.

Activist Faces Assault Charges

The New Zealand police on Thursday said that they had charged Rubashkyn with common assault and she had been summoned to appear in the Auckland District Court. Rubashkyn, who has since deleted her Twitter account, said that police had told her they would file an arrest warrant in court.

In an update on the fundraising page on March 31, Thistoll clarified that Rubashkyn was not on the run and plans to return to New Zealand soon.

“Eli intends to face the charges, she is not ‘on the run’. She will arrive back in NZ shortly. Exact arrival details are secret due to security,” Thistoll said.

“Eli has been getting numerous threats – her security needs have probably increased since the fundraiser started. The threats are credible and serious. We will have greater clarity around legal costs early next week and will publish them here. We are committed to full transparency with the community,” Thistoll added.

Posie Parker Sauced

Anti-trans campaigner Keen’s ‘Let Women Speak’ events in March 2023 were met with counter-protests by trans rights activists in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Hobart.

Keen’s anti-trans rally in Melbourne on March 18, 2023, was attended by neo-Nazis belonging to the National Socialist network who clashed with trans rights activists and performed the Nazi salute.

Keen abandoned her New Zealand tour after she was doused with tomato sauce and pelted with an egg at her event in Auckland on March 25, 2023.





