South Africa’s largest city Johannesburg has been chosen to host two editions of Mr Gay World – the posponed 2020 and the 2021 events. The double bill event will be held from March 21 to March 28, 2021.

The 2020 Mr Gay World event was originally scheduled to be held in Nelson Mandela Bay and Knysna in South Africa from April 26 – May 3, 2020. Following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions in many parts of the world, the event was postponed.

“It is unfortunate that we are postponing this year’s event to March 2021, but we will be back greater and stronger,” said Eric Butter, President, owner and founder of Mr. Gay World. “In these unprecedented times we lead by example and by the ability to cope with change and adjust. I am very much looking forward to it as this is the second time it will be held in Johannesburg. The first was in 2012 and it was one of the best Mr. Gay World events ever.”

Mr Gay World 2020 and Mr Gay World 2021 winners will both reign together for a year, according to the organisers. The current delegates who were already selected for the 2020 edition will be eligible for the event next year.

Mr Gay World 2019 Janjep Carlos from the Philippines stepped down in April 2020 at the end of his reign, and his duties will now carried out by Mr Gay World 2019 first runner up from Spain Francisco Alvarado.

“Francisco Alvarado will contribute and will ensure that a diverse range of projects and ideas are executed to advance LGBTQI rights and the community in general,” added Butter.

Mr Gay Pride Australia 2020 is yet to declare its winner after the competitions were halted in March following the cancellation of the Rainbow on the Plains festival in Hay due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The finale of Mr Gay Pride Australia was to be held at the festival and new dates haven’t been announced yet. Mr Gay Pride Australia winner goes on to participate in the Mr Gay World event.

The seven finalists of the 2020 race are Ali Haidar (Reservoir, VIC), Antony Brookes (Sydney, NSW), Craig Mack (Sydney, NSW), Esteban Calvo (South Yarra, VIC), Hamilton Summers (Five Dock, NSW), Mathew Tyack (Prahran, VIC) and Ruan Uys (Alexandria, NSW).