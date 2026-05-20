A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder over the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old transgender University of Washington student Juniper Blessing in Seattle earlier this month.

Christopher Michael Leahy was formally charged on Monday in connection with the death of the 19-year-old student, who was found dead in the laundry room of an off-campus apartment complex on May 10. Prosecutors allege Leahy acted with premeditated intent and stabbed Blessing more than 40 times.

According to charging documents, investigators allege Leahy prowled the apartment complex before the attack and had previously attempted to enter private homes and campus buildings in the area. Surveillance footage reportedly linked him to the scene, and police said he turned himself in three days after the killing following the public release of security images.

Leahy is being held on US$10 million bail. If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of more than 20 years in prison. His arraignment is scheduled for May 21 in King County Courthouse.

Authorities have said they currently do not believe the killing was motivated by Blessing’s gender identity, although investigators noted that additional charges could still be considered if new evidence emerges.

“Right now, there is no evidence to prove a hate crime,” Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told KOMO News. “In order to prove a hate crime, you’ve got to show motivation, but what it appears is that this victim was picked at random.”

Blessing had recently moved from Santa Fe to Seattle to study atmospheric and climate science at the University of Washington, with minors in music and philosophy. She was also a member of the university choir and had previously attended the New Mexico School for the Arts.

A memorial service for Blessing was held in Santa Fe this week, where family members, friends and community members gathered to honour her life. During the memorial, her mother told attendees, “Know that she was pure love.”

“Today and every day, we remain focused on our Juniper, whose loving spirit has no bounds,” Blessing’s family said in a statement. “Juniper was a beautiful human being with a heart full of love, tolerance, talent, determination and intellectual curiosity that was a light in our world and to the world at large.”

Tributes described Blessing as a gifted singer, linguist and student. Her family said in an earlier statement that she was “the most amazing human being” and a “gifted singer with a transcendent voice.”

Santa Fe Mayor Michael Garcia also spoke at the memorial, condemning violence against transgender people and expressing support for the local LGBTQIA+ community.