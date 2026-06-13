Loving: Photographs of Men In Love Launches On The Gold Coast

HOTA, The Home Of The Arts on the Gold Coast has officially launched their latest exhibition Loving: Photographs of Men In Love 1850s-1950s.

The exhibition launched overnight with a gathering of the local LGBTQIA+ community and special guests.

Joining the guests was Gabriele Visentin, the EU Ambassador to Australia.

Loving: Photographs of Men In Love

As pride month celebrations kick off on the Gold Coast the Loving exhibition has launched it’s month long residency at HOTA.

The exhibition features a stunning and beautiful array of images of men in love, captured across the 1850′ – 1950’s from across the world, showcasing the enduring and simple power of love.

The images feature a variety of subjects captured in moments and places across time, collected and treasured by to memorialise this spectacularly beautiful reminder that queer love has and always will be here.

Created by Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell the exhibition features a selection of images from over 4,000 images collected by the pair over the last twenty five years an is exclusively presented in Queensland at HOTA in conjunction with the Delegation of the European Union to Australia.

Gabriele Visentin, the EU Ambassador to Australia joined the community on the Gold Coast last night for the launch and to celebrate with the local community.

David Don, HOTA Gallery General Manager welcomed the international exhibition and the compelling and diverse stories it brings with it.

“The presentation of the Loving exhibition at HOTA, Home of the Arts highlights our commitment to sharing compelling and diverse stories and ideas that resonate with local audiences and visitors to the Gold Coast. In partnership with the European Union Delegation, this exhibition offers a glimpse into a larger archive of diverse photographs that capture the beauty of men in love from mid 19th to mid 20th centuries.”

The exhibition was also launched alongside Love on the Goldy a photographic project that celebrates love and community on the Gold Coast. Organised by Goldy’s, founded by Nerida Groth and Troy Woodcroft the Love On The Goldy photographs offer a vibrant set of modern images taken at events by Gold Coast photographer Scott Ogier.

“The queer community is not one you are born into” said Nerida Groth.

“It is one you seek out and build from the ground up with the people who show up.”

“I sought mine here and couldn’t find it, so we created it. We planted seeds, fed them love and creativity, sprinkled them with freedom of expression, and watched them bloom.”