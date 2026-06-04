American Christian Pastor Claims Smoking Weed Makes Men ‘Spiritually Gay’

If you had “American Christian nationalist pastor launches pro-smoking campaign because he reckons marijuana is making men gay” on your 2026 bingo card, congratulations I guess! You may now mark off the square and mourn the ridiculousness of the world we live in.

Far-right pastor Joel Webbon is copping widespread ridicule after claiming Christian men should embrace tobacco and nicotine because marijuana makes men “spiritually gay” and is contributing to the decline of Western civilisation.

In a video posted to X on 31 May, Webbon argued that anti-smoking campaigns have been one of the biggest “psyops” of the last half-century, dismissing decades of factual medical evidence linking tobacco use to cancer and other serious illnesses.

“I think you know one of the biggest propaganda psyops that we’ve experienced in the last 50-60 years is the war against tobacco and nicotine, that tobacco and nicotine are the worst thing in the world, and they’ll kill you and give you cancer. I don’t believe that,” he says in the video.

According to Webbon, nicotine creates stronger, more masculine men who are harder for governments to control, while marijuana supposedly turns men into something altogether more sinister. In his words, it makes them “spiritually gay.” God forbid!

“Marijuana makes you less masculine, more feminine, soft, gay — at least spiritually gay,” he said, before claiming cannabis users are lazy, unfocused and lacking ambition.

Webbon went on to declare that “hard times create nicotine men” while “weed boys ruin the world,” suggesting tobacco helped build America and could help restore it.

The comments quickly attracted mockery online, with many pointing out there is nothing particularly masculine about nicotine addiction. Others questioned why a pastor appeared to be auditioning for a 1950s cigarette advertisement.

Does the Bible permit Christians to use Nicotine? pic.twitter.com/WJoU48Div0 — Joel Webbon (@JoelWebbon) May 30, 2026

For years, queer people have heard conservatives quote the Leviticus line in the Bible, that men who lie with men should be put to death, which at the time meant being stoned to death — maybe Webbon’s just confused about which kind of ‘stoned’ the Bible was referring to? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Who is Joel Webbon?

For those fortunate enough to have avoided him until now, Webbon is a Texas-based Christian nationalist pastor associated with the far-right movement known as Christian Reconstructionism. He has built a sizeable online following through culture-war commentary, conspiracy theories and attacks on minority groups.

LGBTQIA+ people have frequently been among his targets.

In 2024, Webbon argued that the death penalty could serve as a deterrent to homosexuality, describing it as the “maximum penalty”. During the same discussion, he endorsed a guest’s claim that 17 per cent of gay men regularly eat faeces.

He has also blamed Jewish people for making America “a very gay nation” and linked Jewish influence to transgender rights, abortion access and broader social change.

His catalogue of controversial statements extends beyond LGBTQIA+ issues. Webbon has claimed civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. is in hell while racist Confederate slaveholders are in heaven. He has promoted Christian nationalist ideology, railed against multiculturalism, and regularly presents fringe historical and political theories as fact.

Now, apparently, he has added “weed makes you spiritually gay” to the list.

For LGBTQIA+ people who have spent decades being blamed for everything from hurricanes to the broad brush ‘decline of society’, it’s almost refreshing to discover we’re now also somehow responsible for people being high. Puts a different spin on getting blazed to hell, I suppose.