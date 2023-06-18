Anti-Gay Preacher And His Followers Gathered On Oxford Street

A group of Christian street preachers from Canada who have been active throughout Sydney in June took to Taylor Square on Oxford Street Saturday night, ending with one arrest.

The leader of the gathering, Pastor David Lynn from the Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries in Toronto, Canada, and his followers took to Taylor Square on Saturday night and voiced their anti-abortion, anti-trans, and anti-gay rhetoric.

Lynn and his followers have already held similar gatherings in Newtown, Bondi, Bankstown, and other parts of the Sydney CBD.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community had voiced their fears that individuals who had taken part of the large crowd that attacked pro-LGBTQ+ protesters in Belfield back in March.

Unauthorised Gathering

Star Observer reached out to NSW Police who told the publication that officers from the Surry Hills Police Area Command were in attendance “to monitor an unauthorised gathering.”

“During the evening, a 32-year-old man, who was part of the gathering, was arrested after allegedly pushing a member of the public,” a spokesperson for NSW Police said.

“The man has been advised he will be issued with a future court attendance notice for common assault to appear at court at a later date.”

“Police also spoke with a 56-year-old man and issued him a move-on direction after he allegedly threw water at the group.”

Keeping Oxford Street Safe

Independent MP Alex Greenwich also spoke with the Star Observer, stating that he had “notified the NSW Police about community concern regarding the Canadian Preacher [David Lynn].”

“They assured me they would ensure there was a police presence so everyone could have a safe and fun night,” he said.

“It’s important that any incidents of abuse or violence are reported to police. I’m committed to working with [the] police, The City of Sydney, venues, and the LGBTQ community to ensure Oxford Street is homophobia and transphobia-free zone.”