By Toby Halligan
Controversial footballer Israel Folau is set to return to the field as part of the Super League, having been signed by the French Super League club, the Catalans Dragons. Folau was fired by Rugby Australia in May 2019 for posting homophobic comments on social media, but the Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch said the Dragons “do not share or condone those views and we are totally committed to our club and our sport being open and welcoming to everyone.”
Folau, in a statement claimed that he has agreed not to make any further public comments regarding his Christian beliefs.
The announcement has been met with condemnation from many in the rugby league world, including the chairman of the Super League Robert Elstone who condemned the signing.
