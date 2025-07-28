London Trans + Pride Event Breaks Record Numbers

100,000 people marched through London on Saturday, 26 July, making it the largest event for London Trans + Pride ever, according to the organisers.

Concluding at Parliament Square, Trans Pride was bold, loud and visible, marching straight through the heart of London, going through Regents Street, Piccadilly and Trafalgar Square.

The event’s theme was “Existence and Resistance”, following the sad and defeating Supreme Court’s ruling in April, when the judges deemed that the legal definition of a woman pertains to biological sex, in the Equality Act 2010.

“Existence and Resistance” sets the agenda, a theme song to march to, being that, no matter what transphobic and homophobic laws and rhetoric you want to oppress us with, we will still stand strong regardless, as our existence is our resistance.

“This year’s London Trans+ Pride made history once again, with over 100,000 trans+ people and allies marching through central London – smashing our own world record of 60,000 and continuing our legacy as the biggest trans+ pride event in history,” said Lewis G Burton, one of the founding members of London Trans + Pride.

Burton said that it was an “emotional and powerful day” he also sadly mentions that it comes at a time when the Supreme Court is making massive decisions about trans people without consulting with the community or organisations.

Yet, Burton displays the community’s strength and grit: “The message was clear: we will not be erased. Our existence is natural, historic and enduring. You can try to take away our rights, but you will never remove us from society. We are a part of humanity – and the public will not stand by while harm is done to our community.”

Record breaking numbers compared to last year, due to attacks on the trans community

Compared to last year’s Trans + Pride event, an extra 40,000 people showed up this year, standing in solidarity with the trans community whilst their rights are being stripped away by leading parties.

Especially after the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), issued interim guidance saying trans women “should not be permitted to use the women’s facilities” in public facilities or workplaces, this also applies to trans men using men’s toilets.

Furthermore, the British Transport Police announced it would alter its strip-search policy to have trans people be searched by an officer who aligns with their sex assigned at birth.

Alex Parmar-Yee, of not-for-profit Trans+ Solidarity Alliance, said: “It’s important to turn up en masse to make sure that it’s very clear what the feelings are in terms of the rights which we’re fighting for.”

“You look at the bathroom ban that’s being proposed, and you sort of realise that, although we may consider the UK quite different from a country like America, it’s a bathroom ban that would make someone like Donald Trump proud.”