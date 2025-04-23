NZ Govt Introduces Bill To Define Gender As Biology

A minor party in the New Zealand coalition government has introduced a parliamentary bill to define men and women by their biology, preventing transgender people from being legally recognised.

Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the populist party New Zealand, Winston Peters said in a statement that laws should reflect biological reality.

“This Bill would ensure our country moves away from the woke ideology that has crept in over the last few years, undermining the protection, progression, and safety of women,” he said.

“The need for legislation like this shows how far the deluded left has taken us as a society. But we are fighting back.”

The bill defines a woman as an “adult human biological female” and a man as an “adult human biological male”.

The moves comes less than a week after the UK Supreme Court declared that the term “woman” refers exclusively to biological sex assigned at birth.

Bill unlikely to be made law

Talking to Radio New Zealand, leader of the main opposition New Zealand Labour Party Chris Hipkins said the NZF were more concerned with headlines than actual issues being faced by New Zealanders.

“They don’t really have a coherent programme and they’re certainly not focused on the things that are required to lead New Zealand forward,” he said.

It is unlikely that the bill will become law however, as it will need to be randomly selected from a ballot and then garner majority support in parliament.

MP and co-leader of the New Zealand Greens Chloe Swarbrick said the move was an intentional distraction.

“Trans people are not the reason the cost of living is getting worse,” she said in a video posted to Instagram.

“They’re not the reason you can not afford your rent. In fact, you have far more in common with your fellow New Zealander than you do with politicians seeking to divide you.

“Do not get sucked in by this imported culture war designed to inflame and to divide us.”