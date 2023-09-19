Out Olympic Brazilian Gymnast Arthur Nory Mariano Wins Silver At 2023 Paris Challenge Cup

Douglas Magaletti
September 19, 2023
Out Olympic Brazilian Gymnast Arthur Nory Mariano Wins Silver At 2023 Paris Challenge Cup
Image: Arthur Nory Mariano Instagram

Out gay Brazilian Olympic gymnast, Arthur Nory Mariano, 30, won the silver medal in the high bar at the 2023 Paris Challenge Cup over the weekend. 

The 2023 Paris Challenge Cup was held from September 16 – 17 in Paris, France.

In a post to Instagram commemorating the win along with fellow Brazilian Bernardo Actos, Mariano wrote, Double of Brazil!! Pre-birthday present.”

 

On Monday, September 18, Mariano celebrated turning 30.

Over 23 Medals And Counting

This silver medal win adds to Mariano’s extensive collection of awards and accolades. 

According to OutSports, he has won over 23 medals in regional or international competitions.

In November, Mariano won the bronze medal in the horizontal bar at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

He represented Brazil in the 2016 and 2020 Games, winning the bronze in floor exercise at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Summer Olympics.

Came Out In 2021

Mariano came out in October 2021, in an Instagram post wishing his boyfriend, marketing analyst João Otávio Tasso, a happy birthday. 

In the post, Mariano wrote, “Happy birthday to the person who is the most “arthura” and freaks out with me. 

“The phrase ‘in health or in sickness, in victory or defeat, in joy or sadness’ has never been so fitting. And there we are everyday, walking together. Thank you for always being by my side. I will always be yours. 

“Congratulations João, many years of life and continue to be this amazing person, even if you’re a Scorpio (always good to put the blame on the sign). We’re together. Love u ????”

 

Mariano is expected to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

