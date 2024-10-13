Transgender Star Wars Stormtrooper Divides Fans

The iconic Star Wars franchise has taken a large step towards inclusivity with the introduction of its first transgender stormtrooper, Sister.

Featured in the newly released book Star Wars: The Secrets of the Clone Troopers, Sister is depicted her armour adorned in the blue and pink colours of the transgender flag.

This news has stirred a mix of reactions within the fanbase and as usual the internet is melting down.

Star Wars Transgender Stormstrooper

Sister was first referenced in the 2022 Star Wars novel Queen’s Hope, serving the Galactic Republic during the Clone Wars.

Fighting alongside legendary characters Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, she is part of the same line of clone troopers as Captain Rex.

Sister’s journey continued to evolve, with her inclusion in The Secrets of the Clone Troopers cementing her status as an official part of the Star Wars lore.

The character was introduced as a soldier who expressed her gender identity differently from her fellow troopers, earning the affectionate nickname “Sister” from her comrades in the 7th Sky Corps.

Her appearance has generated a wide range of reactions from Star Wars fans.

Some have embraced the new character, applauding the franchise for pushing boundaries and embracing diversity.

“I love this! More diversity in the clones and representation through each of them trying to make their existence more than just being a killing machine for the republic” wrote one.

Another supporter highlighted the importance of inclusivity in the saga, saying, “Very happy to see them doubling down on inclusivity and telling transphobes to f–k off.”

Clone troopers are some of my favourite parts of #StarWars. The whole point of The Clone Wars series was to give them their own individual personalities. One of them being trans is a perfect idea to demonstrate that. Also, The Sister’s armour colouring just looks awesome! pic.twitter.com/rf3rRZ0kpQ — Rhys Parton (@RhysParton) October 13, 2024

It’s very clear just from my feed that the addition of Sister into canon means a lot to some people. To see themselves a part of #StarWars now, they have representation, even just one confirmed character. And that’s the point. It makes people happy. More representation is better! pic.twitter.com/WXPfoAWOuG — Steven (@StevenSankey88) October 9, 2024

However, not all reactions have been positive.

Some members of the Star Wars community have expressed frustration at the inclusion of a transgender character, accusing the franchise of being “woke.”

Social media has been ablaze with critical comments, including “What happened to the franchise I love?”

Another wrote “Are we really supposed to sit here and take this at face value for canon? C’mon, this is some wacky nonsense.”

I am pro-LGBT, I am an LGBT person myself, and this is the stupidest thing I’ve seen so far in Star Wars. Just so incredibly stupid and condescending. Need I remind you that’s a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away? Apparently so. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/DV34cLfMPs — Jean Roddenberry 🏳️‍🌈 🖖 (@JeanRoddenberry) October 12, 2024

Sister makes no sense, neither as a character within the Star Wars universe or as a character created for that universe. This is pure pandering on the part of “creative” people by appealing to DEI nonsense. The fact this character’s been around since 2022, and people… pic.twitter.com/9AIIIMz5z3 — GhostOfCade (@GhostOfCade) October 12, 2024

The character’s inclusion has also sparked a debate on larger issues of representation and the direction of the Star Wars universe.

Gaming news YouTuber The ArchCast sarcastically remarked, “Finally, at long last the thing that all Star Wars fans have been begging for, clamouring for for years and years, have come true.”

He went on to criticise Disney for prioritising identity politics over storytelling, stating, “There was no pushback whatsoever from Disney, nothing. Nothing at all. Again, ‘stunning and brave.’”

Despite the divided opinions, Sister’s presence marks a significant moment for the franchise. While the new character may not have appeared on-screen yet, her journey from literature to official lore has already made waves.