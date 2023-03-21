UK Anti-Trans Activist Kellie-Jay Keen Threatens New Zealand PM Over Visa

British anti-trans campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen has threatened New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins against revoking her visa and stopping her from entering the country.

This follows reports that Immigration New Zealand was reviewing whether Keen should be allowed to come into the country, following her controversial ‘Let Women Speak’ event in Melbourne last week that was attended by neo-Nazis.

Keen is scheduled to take her event to Auckland and Christchurch on March 25 and 26, respectively, after her Australia tour wraps up with stops in Hobart on Tuesday and Canberra on Thursday. Tasmanian authorities have already issued a ban on the Nazi salute ahead of the anti-trans rally.

‘At Your Peril’

Hate preacher Kellie-Jay Keen (aka Posie Parker) who is supported by far right Nazis at her #LetWomenSpeak cult rallies, threatens New Zealands Prime Minister @chrishipkins to NOT try stopping her from entering New Zealand. Are we witnessing her unravelling? pic.twitter.com/Z9q566Eznx — LGBWithTheT (@LGBwiththeT) March 20, 2023

Keen, a British citizen is eligible for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) to enter the country without a visa.

Immigration New Zealand told 1 News that it was reviewing whether Keen, who also goes by her social media handle Posie Parker, can travel to the country on the basis of a visa waiver or would be asked to apply for a visa.

In a rambling live stream, Keen warned PM Hipkins from revoking her visa. “Revoke my visa at your peril. Let’s see what happens,” she threatened. “Chris Hipkins, roll the dice, my friend. I don’t think you’ll dare to keep me coming to New Zealand. We’ll see!” she added.

Out gay Brisbane MP Stephen Bates had written to Immigration Minister Andrew Giles in January 2023, to use his special powers to revoke Keen’s visa to enter Australia.

‘It’s Not Too Late To Stop Kellie-Jay Keen’s Tour’

Human rights defenders vastly outnumbering Posie Parker and her small band of Terfs outside Parliament House in Hobart. Bigots outnumbered and drowned out at every turn. Well done Tassie. And go home Posie indeed. pic.twitter.com/GSi9K9t8UA — 💧Bronwyn Clark 🕯 (@BronwynHill1) March 21, 2023

Keen’s anti-trans rallies were met with counter-protests by trans rights activists in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Hobart.

In Melbourne, around 30 neo-Nazi members of the National Socialist Network had attended the rally, clashed with LGBTQI rights activists, chanted “white power” and performed the Nazi salute outside Victorian Parliament.

“I wrote to the Immigration Minister Andrew Giles in January informing him that this individual has a history of associating with far-right figures and that their visa should not be granted in the interest of community safety,” Bates posted on Facebook.

“My letter amplified the concerns of thousands of community members who signed a petition against their entry into the country. After Saturday’s events, New Zealand’s Government is now considering revoking this individual’s visa.”

“If Minister Giles had acted, this rally would not have happened. But it’s not too late for him to do something now. This individual will be continuing their speaking tour across Australia, including bringing their alliance of transphobes and neo-Nazis to Canberra.The Minister must prevent that happening,” added Bates.





