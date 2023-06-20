UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Slammed Over Anti-Trans Comments

International News
June 20, 2023
Image: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Image: Facebook

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been caught allegedly mocking trans women and making anti-trans statements. 

Trigger Warning: This story discusses anti-trans comments, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Leaked footage obtained by PinkNews, captured a party for the conservative group, 1922 Committee, where at least a hundred Liberal ‘Tory’ UK Ministers attended. 

Whilst making a speech, Sunak targeted and dehumanised trans women, and condemned Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey for their support of trans children within schools. 

Some Audience Members Were Visibly Uncomfortable By Sunak’s Comments

In the video footage, Sunak  is heard saying, “It shows his spectacular misjudgement and why he’s completely unfit to lead our country.” It is believed the PM was referring to Labour leader Keir Starmer. 

Afterwards, Sunak shifted to discuss the opposing party leader Davey saying, “Over the same period of time, you might have noticed Ed Davey has been very busy.”

“Like me, you can probably see that he was trying to convince everybody that women clearly had penises,” Sunak continued. 

Whilst referencing his own policies on maths education reforms he made fun of the “need to focus on biology” instead. This sarcastic comment was in reference to debates on biological sex and gender identity. 

Some of the audience can be heard laughing at the comments made, however, some younger attendees were “visibly uncomfortable,” said a private source to PinkNews.

‘Disgusted But Unsurprised’

The Prime Minister’s comments were condemned by multiple parliamentary leaders and LGBTIQ organisations. 

British Labour Party member, Kate Osborn, said in a tweet that the trivialising of trans women was a “new low for this awful prime minister”. Osborn called out Sunk for “escalating a culture war” to distract from the cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

UK Organisation TransLucent in s statement said they were  “disgusted but unsurprised” by the comments made by Sunak. 

The short statement featured words associated with gender dysphoria experienced by trans, non-binary and gender-diverse people, and said the prime minister’s comments are undoubtedly disrespectful to such experiences. 

US-based organisation LGBT Brotherhood tweeted out their support for transgender communities and questioned why trans folk and drag queens have become the “political punching bag” – in reference to both the UK and American legislations targeting trans communities. 

 

   

 

