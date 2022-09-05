—

Iran has imposed the death penalty on two LGBTQI activists, according to rights groups.

Hengaw Human Rights Organization, a group that monitors rights violations in Kurdistan in Iran, reported that lesbian activists 31-year-old Zahra Sediqi Hamedani, alias Sareh from Naqadeh, and 24-year-old Elham Chubdar from Urmia, were sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court of Urmia on charges of “corruption on earth through the promotion of homosexuality”.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses the death penalty for LGBTQI activists, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

‘Being Lesbian And Gay Must Not Be A Crime’

Zahra Sedigi is 31 years old and Elham Chobdar is only 24 years old. They deserve to have a normal life.

They heard about the death sentence in prison and now they are in a horrible situation.

Being lesbian & gay must not be a crime. Thanks to @HengawO for breaking this news. pic.twitter.com/z3Rbq84JS1 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 4, 2022

US-based Iranian journalist and activist Malineh Alinejad called on international agencies to raise their voice against the death sentence. “Yes in 21st century being homosexual is a punishable crime in Iran and now she (Sareh) and Elham Chobdar are sentenced to be executed. This act of terror must be condemn by the world. Be their voice.”

“They deserve to have a normal life. They heard about the death sentence in prison and now they are in a horrible situation. Being lesbian & gay must not be a crime,” the activist added.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had arrested Sareh in the West Azerbaijan Province of Iran in October 2021. She was detained while she was waiting to cross the border and seek asylum in Turkey.

On the 8th of November, the IRGC made an statement that they had arrested individuals in West Azerbaijan on charges of "forming a gang for trafficking girls and supporting homosexuality", which might be related to Sareh's arrest. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/59YbrNbvlC — 6Rang (@6rangiran) December 9, 2021

Before her arrest, Sareh had made three videos about her ordeal and also her earlier arrest for appearing in a BBC documentary. “I was kept in solitary confinement because I am homosexual. I was electrocuted. Those 21 days felt like 21 years,” Sareh had said.

Deprived Of Access To Lawyer

Hengaw Human Rights Organization said that Sareh was “deprived of the right to access a lawyer during her detention, and the security agents threatened her with her execution and deprivation of custody of her two children besides verbal harassment and insults to her identity and appearance.”

“The Urmia’s Prosecutor’s Office and Revolutionary Court are among the most notorious courts regarding political, ideological, and LGBT defendants, which generally do not meet the standards of a fair trial and do not respect the rights of the defendants. Hengaw calls for the special attention of human rights organisations to the situation of the two people,” the organisation said.

ILGA Asia and Iranian Lesbian and Transgender Network 6Rang have launched an online petition and have called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to drop all the charges against Sareh and release her immediately.

Earlier this year, Iran had executed two gay men, Mehrdad Karimpour and Farid Mohammadi, both 32-years-old, after the authorities charged them with committing the crime of sodomy.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.











