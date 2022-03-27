—

Jamie Lee Curtis announced her plan, on the Jimmy Kimmel show last week, to officiate her daughter’s May wedding in a World of Warcraft cosplay outfit.

“We’re going to have a picnic in our backyard. Both my children will have been married in my backyard which brings me to tears,” she told Kimmel.

“Is there a theme for the costumes or can they wear any costume that they want?” asked Kimmel.

“It’s a cosplay wedding, Jimmy,” said Curtis. “So that means everybody is going to be in a costume. There’s no theme. It’s a cosplay wedding,” Curtis reiterated, eliciting laughter from the crowds.

“Are you telling me this is a cosplay wedding?”

Curtis is getting the Jaina Proudmore, an admiral costume from World of Warcraft, made by a Russian seamstress for the wedding. She initially paid for the costume online, only to be told that there would be a delay in delivering her costume. Curtis was okay with a delay of a “week or two” until she realised that it was going to be shipped from Russia. She pointed out that the “supply chain issue” due to the war between Russia and Ukraine might delay the time it would take to ship her costume.

Staring In ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Jamie Lee is also starring as an IRS inspector in a new movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“It is a spectacular multiverse family dysfunctional dramedy with sci-fi, martial arts, racoons, and butt plugs, and Michelle Yo,” she said. “She is everything everywhere all at once in the movie. She does everything you can ever imagine. It is the weirdest movie you have ever seen.”

She added that this movie is “absolutely moving” and “deeply important.”

“I’m proud to introduce you to Deidre Beaubeirdra,” she posted on Instagram on March 11, 2022.

“Two years ago, we made this movie right up until the day the world shut down. We just finished in time. It’s a Magical Mystery Tour of a movie and I’m so excited to see it tomorrow at its premiere opening.”

Curtis appears to be a fan of World of Warcraft which is a multiplayer online role-playing game that was released by Blizzard Entertainment in 2004. Despite her keen interest for Warcraft, she said it is just a character from a game.

Previously, Curtis turned up at a premiere of Warcraft dressed as an orc shaman, alongside her son, who was dressed as an orc warrior.