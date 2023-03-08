Jennifer Coolidge Responds To Gay Porno Cameo

Actor Jennifer Coolidge has responded to being featured in a gay porno.

The film was produced by gay adult film studio Corbin Fisher and featured a clip of two porn stars watching a scene from Coolidge’s gay holiday rom-com Single All the Way.

Speaking about the scene in a text from columnist Evan Ross Katz, that was shared by pop culture news site, Pop Crave, Coolidge wrote, “I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time that is so f*cking funny,”

Jennifer Coolidge reacts to one of her scenes from Netflix’s 'Single All the Way' being featured in the opening of a gay porn video: “I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time that is so fucking funny” (via @evanrosskatz) pic.twitter.com/cWFgRyd6zg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 6, 2023

In the porno, the two stars are shown watching a scene in Single All the Way, where Coolidge says “It’s because the gays just know how to do stuff, you know? They’re survivors and, for some reason, they are always obsessed with me. I don’t know why, I like it.”

One of the porn stars then says to the other, “She’s right, gays do know how to do stuff.”

this porn intro is insane 😭 pic.twitter.com/jqmoNdIjud — matt (@computer_gay) March 4, 2023

That line serves as a starter’s pistol for the porno to head towards its climax.

The video has gone viral, being shared and reshared, being seen almost two million times.

Single All the Way, released in 2021, stars Out actors Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters), alongside newcomer Philemon Chambers in the story of Peter, (Urie) an eternally single guy who convinces his best friend Nick, (Chambers) to pose as his boyfriend when they visit Peter’s family for Christmas.

In 2023,Coolidge won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her work on White Lotus.

In her acceptance speech, Coolidge, addressing Mike White, the director of The White Lotus, said, “I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life. I thought I was going to be the queen of Monaco even though someone else did it. And then you get older and think, ‘Oh, what the fuck is going to happen? And, Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning… You changed my life in a million different ways.”