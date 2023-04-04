Jinkx Monsoon Set To Appear In New Series Of ‘Doctor Who’

Actor, singer, RuPaul Drag Race and RuPaul All-Star winner Jinkx Monsoon is set to appear in the new series of Doctor Who.

In a statement, showrunner Russell T Davies teased, “In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again!”

‘Honoured, Thrilled, and Utterly Excited’

Reacting to the news, Jinkx said, “I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who! Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer— I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

Jinkx just finished up her 8-week run as the first drag queen to play Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Broadway’s longest-running show, Chicago.

In 2013, she won season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In 2022, Jinkx was also crowned “Queen of Queens”, after competing against other winners from previous seasons and winning Season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Ncuti Gatwa’s First Episode as the Fifteenth Doctor

The new series of Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor.

In May, the BBC announced that Gatwa (Sex Education) would become the next actor to play the highly coveted role of Doctor Who.

Gatwa, 29, is best known for his work as Eric Effiong, a openly gay teen, raised in a deeply religious family, in the Netflix series Sex Education.

Doctor Who originally ran from 1963 to 1989 and was revived in 2005. Since then the casting for each new Doctor creates an avalanche of speculation and discussion. Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and Matt Smith have all played the role.

Doctor Who will be available on Disney+.