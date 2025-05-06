The Nominees For The 64th Annual Queens Ball Have Been Revealed

Brisbane Pride have officially revealed the hotly contested list of nominees for the 64th annual Queens Ball awards night.

Voting is now open for this years awards and as always there is an impressive list of nominees across all the categories.

Voting for the Queens Ball is officially open

Brisbane City Hall will once again be lit up in rainbow lights as hundreds of members of the LGBTQIA+ community descend on the iconic venue on Saturday June 28.

Now in its 64th year the awards ceremony celebrates the remarkable achievements of those within the community.

The Queens Ball awards are also the longest continuously running LGBTQIA+ event in the world.

Awards range from volunteering, activism, leadership and performance as well as community social, sporting and support groups, showcasing a broad range of individuals and organisations across the LGBTQIA+ community in Queensland.

Included in the list of categories is the prestigious Drag Performer Of The Year Award which has been consistently awarded every year since the awards started.

This year Drag Performer Of The Year features an impressive 37 nominees with a wonderful cross section of drag performers from across south east Queensland.

Last year the award was won by Brisbane drag darling Gayleen Tuckwood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gayleen Tuckwood (@gayleentuckwood)

Social media has been buzzing with news of the nominees for the last 24 hours with individuals and organisations sharing their excitement at the upcoming awards night.

Below is a list of last years winners, with voting now open for all categories except the Proud Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award which are decided by the Brisbane Pride Committee.

You can cast your vote online here voting closes on Sunday May 25th.

After the first round of ticket sales for tables sold out fast, Brisbane Pride have also announced that a second round of ticket sales will be released this Thursday.

First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award: Corey March

Young Achievement Award: Callum Cantrill

Activist of the Year: Helen Wheels

Ally of the Year: Tom Oliver

Volunteer of the Year: Imani Anderson

Community Social Group: Dykes on Bikes Queensland

Community Support Group: Free Mum Hugs

Community Sporting Group: Gay Skate Brisbane

Artist of the Year: Dylan Mooney

DJ of the Year: DJ Merlin

Drag Performer of the Year: Gayleen Tuckwood

Performer of the Year: Archie Arsenic

Event of the Year: Bay Pride at Wynnum Fringe

Venue of the Year: The Sportsman Hotel

Proud Award: Justin Rosenberg

Lifetime Achievement Award: Betty Nature