Nominations Are Now Open For The 64th Annual Queens Ball Awards

Nominations for the 64th annual Queens Ball Awards in Brisbane are now open for people to nominate the outstanding achievements in our community.

Brisbane Pride have today opened nominations for their historic community awards until the 27th of April.

Queens Ball Award Nominations are now live

Every year hundreds of members of Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ community gather in City Hall for a fabulous night of celebrations.

Featuring a stellar line of local entertainers the event is the night of nights for the local community.

Recently Brisbane Pride announced the date for the upcoming awards.

“Brisbane Pride are pleased to announce the date of the 64th annual Queens Ball Awards” they said on Facebook.

“This year we will come together and celebrate the remarkable achievements of our community on Saturday June 28 at Brisbane City Hall once again.”

“Join us to celebrate with the theme of “Many Voices One Pride” this June.”

Now in their 64th year the Queens Ball awards are the longest continuously running LGBTQIA+ event in the world.

Nominations are officially open for the 2025 awards with Brisbane Pride sharing the news this morning.

“It’s that time of year again!” They wrote.

“Nominations for the 2025 Queens Ball Awards are officially open!”

“Follow the link below to nominate and recognise the outstanding achievements of our community.”

“Nominations close April 27th. Tickets on sale Wednesday April 9th.”

