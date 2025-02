Members of the LGBTQIA+ community, their family and friends are invited to an inclusive social skating event with Gay Skate Brisbane offering live DJs and retro fun to celebrate valentines day 2025.

This inclusive space will provide plenty of places to mingle, relax or spectate and enjoy a range of snacks on offer.

So head along to Albany Creek Skateaway for a great Sunday afternoon, Gay Skate is an all ages, family friendly skating event. Everyone is welcome to roll with a super friendly crowd.