—

Australian footballer Josh Cavallo, who came out as gay last year, has criticised FIFA’s “draconian” decision to penalise players who wear the ‘One Love’ rainbow armband during the World Cup in Qatar.

In September 2022, seven European teams launched the “One Love” rainbow armbands in solidarity with LGBTQI communities in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal and is punishable with imprisonment and even death. Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, England & Wales had said their captains would wear the rainbow armbands during the World Cup.

Advertisement

Teams Back Out After FIFA Threats

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play… As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games,” said a joint statement from the teams of the seven countries.

Advertisement

England may not be wearing the #OneLove armband, but @AlexScott is right now on BBC. This is more than just LGBTQ+ rights, this is Human Rights 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏳️‍🌈💙 pic.twitter.com/lSYZUaijqm — Pride in Football 🏳️‍🌈⚽️ (@prideinfootball) November 21, 2022

While the teams abandoned the plans, BBC’s football commentator and former footballer Alex Scott wore the ‘One Love’ rainbow armband before England’s game with Iran.

‘FIFA Has Lost My Respect’

Cavallo had last year become the first male top-flight professional footballer in the world to come out as gay. The player, who had expressed his apprehension about playing in Qatar, hit out at FIFA’s last-minute ban.

“FIFA. I love my identity. Seeing you have banned all teams to wear the One Love Armband to actively support LGBTQ+ at the World Cup, you have lost my respect!” Cavallo posted on social media.

“All the work my fellow allies and the LGBTQ+ community are doing to make football inclusive, you have shown that football isn’t a place for everyone.”

In a Twitter post, Cavallo called out World Cup leaders. “It’s not the first time we’ve heard ‘Stick to football.’The attacks on the LGBTQ+ community from World Cup leaders affects so many who live in silence because of your draconian ways. To be a great leader in sport, one must never give up trying to bring ALL people together,” said the Adelaide United player.

Last month, Australia’s national men’s football team, the Socceroos, in a collective statement called on Qatar for an “effective remedy” for migrant workers and the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships.











