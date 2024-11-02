Joy Behar Outs Co-hosts ‘Lesbian Relationship’ Live On The View

Joy Behar has never been one to shy away from a shocking moment on The View, and this time, it was her co-host Sara Haines in the hot seat.

In an eyebrow-raising on-air moment, Behar revealed Haines’ past “lesbian relationship” while her parents sat in the audience, causing a stir and plenty of laughter.

The light-hearted bombshell came during Wednesday’s episode when Whoopi Goldberg welcomed Haines’ parents, who were sitting among the studio audience.

Behar, looking for her moment, jumped in with a blunt question for Haines.

“Are you going to bring up that lesbian relationship you said you had or not? Back at Smith [College]!”

Haines, visibly stunned but amused, quickly laughed off the question, glancing at her parents, who seemed slightly taken aback.

“Dad, earmuffs!” she joked, trying to steer away from the topic.

Behar’s comment didn’t go unnoticed by her other co-hosts, with Alyssa Farah Griffin chiming in to remind Behar that this revelation had been shared “off-air.”

Sunny Hostin added a playful jab, pointing out, “Now, it’s on-air.”

Despite the unexpected disclosure, Haines seemed unfazed, choosing to laugh rather than linger on the subject. Later, during an episode of Behind the Table, a podcast where she shared stories about her family and career, the “lesbian relationship” topic was notably absent.

Sara Haines, an Emmy-nominated panellist, is usually private about her personal life. She has briefly mentioned past relationships, noting that she had three serious ones before meeting her husband, Max Shifrin. The two met in 2012, thanks to a dating profile Haines created on Good Morning America, and married in 2014. Together, they have three children.

While Haines did not seemed too phased by the uncomfortable interaction on air, viewers were not particularly happy with Behar.

“Hey, Joy… There are good people out here who do not talk about people’s sex lives for sport and personal aggrandizement. You are trash. Full on trash,” one view wrote on X (Twitter).

While another called her “shameless” for her actions.

“you’re shameless @joybehar for your remarks in front of @sarahaines ‘ parents. she has 3 kids too. i used think you were funny. no more.”